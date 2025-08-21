Tennis pro Sachia Vickery opens up about OnlyFans, charging $1,000 deposit to take her out on a date

As they say, time is money, and if you want some of emerging tennis star Sachia Vickery’s time off the court, be prepared to spend big.

The 30-year-old tennis pro, who competed in the U.S. Open qualifiers this week, addressed being on OnlyFans during a recent Instagram Q&A and revealed she now requires a $1,000 deposit to take her out on a date.

“I’m very open-minded and I don’t care what people think of me,” Vickery said, per The Daily Mail, of any criticism she may face for her OnlyFans. “It’s also the easiest money I’ve ever made, and I enjoy doing it.”

According to the New York Post, she added that she would never “talk s—” about OnlyFans girls again because “the amount I made on there in my first two days, I am overwhelmed. I am just shook really.”

A rep for the tennis player told People magazine that while Vickery posts “suggestive” content on the platform and despite reports made by other publications, what she does on OnlyFans “should not be considered ‘sex work.’”

The statement clarified that Vickery doesn’t post full nudity or sexual acts and that she pursued the platform after taking six months off for an injury.

“Tennis was not stopped to go into OnlyFans,” the rep said.

In addition to her virtual time being behind a paywall, Vickery explained in the Q&A why she also now charges $1,000 deposit to take her on a date.

“I no longer date for free due to the behavior of men. I now require a pre-date deposit; send me $1,000, and we can make it happen. My Cash App is $Sachiavick,” she said, per The Daily Mail.

She later followed up with another post that featured her dancing in a bikini set to a Jessie Reyez song, doubling down on the pre-date deposit.

“Imagine hating me and I’m in my room like this everyday,” she wrote.

Later, she showed proof that she means business by posting a screenshot of a recent $1,000 payment she received for a date.

“Y’all thought I was joking,” she wrote.

Born and raised in Miramar, Florida, to Guyanese immigrant parents, Vickery debuted as a player in 2009 at the ITF $10k tournament. She was a standout junior player, winning the USTA Junior National Championship in 2013, and went on to reach a career-high ranking of world No. 73 in 2018. She’s currently ranked No. 509.

Her headline-making comments came as she battled for a spot in the main draw at this year’s U.S. Open. She was her match’s winner on Tuesday before losing out to German player Ella Seidel on Thursday.