Howard University’s 18th President is stepping down, predecessor Wayne A. I. Frederick announced as interim leader

Howard University President Ben Vinson III is stepping down after less than two years.

The announcement came on Friday, August 22, when the Board of Trustees revealed that his predecessor, Wayne A. I. Frederick, will return as interim president beginning September 1.

“On behalf of the Howard University Board of Trustees, we extend our sincere gratitude to Dr. Vinson for his service and leadership as president,” said Leslie Hale, Howard University Board of Trustees chair. “We extend our very best wishes to him in his future endeavors.”

The board did not cite a specific reason for Vinson’s departure beyond noting that he would focus on family and continue his research.

“Over the course of my tenure as President, I have worked with unwavering commitment to advance the strategic vision I believe best serves the future of this institution, including in the areas of AI, data science and analytics, and global and diasporic engagement,” he said. “My foremost priority has always been the well-being and success of this community, and I remain committed to ensuring a smooth and constructive transition. I am grateful to the Board, faculty, staff, students, and partners who have supported the work we’ve undertaken together.”

He added, “It has been an honor to serve Howard. At this point, I will be taking some time to be with my family and continue my research activities. I look forward to using my experiences as president to continue to serve higher education in the future.”

Vinson, a historian of the African diaspora in Latin America, became Howard’s 18th president in September 2023. During his tenure, the university achieved the coveted “Carnegie R1” designation, making it the first and only historically Black college or university to reach the top-tier research status. His presidency also oversaw new artificial intelligence and data science initiatives and expanded partnerships with corporate and civic leaders.

However, his exit comes just as the new school year is beginning, adding to a period of heightened anxiety on campus. Beyond the national spotlight on higher education, students are grappling with the Trump administration’s federal takeover of D.C.’s local police department, which has fueled unease in the nation’s capital and on Howard’s campus.

At the same time, Howard has faced backlash over tuition and billing errors this summer. In June, some students reported receiving surprise bills of up to several thousand dollars due to problems with the university’s new financial aid and payment system, NBC News reported. Many said they were blindsided after expecting scholarships or aid to cover costs, only to face unexpected balances.

The confusion prompted protests, with at least one student claiming she was expelled after speaking out against the university’s handling of the issue.

In the meantime, the Board of Trustees has pledged to launch a national search for a permanent president. Officials said the process will engage students, faculty, staff, alumni, parents, and other stakeholders, with further details expected in the coming weeks.