NBA star Jaylen Brown’s father arrested over a parking lot altercation

NBA Celtics player Jaylen Brown’s name is in the headlines beyond the sports world. On Wednesday, Brown’s father, Quenton Marselles Brown, was reportedly arrested and charged with attempted murder in Las Vegas.

According to police records, Marselles Brown, who goes by his middle name Marselles, was involved in a parking lot altercation that started over a “door ding” and ended with a stabbing.

The victim’s girlfriend told police that while they were sitting in their car at a Las Vegas sports complex, an SUV parked next to them. When the driver, Marselles, got out of the car, his door made contact with their car, which incited her boyfriend to get out of the car and assess any possible damage. This led to a verbal back-and-forth between Marselles, who is described as having been confrontational, and the victim.

After challenging the victim to a fight, Marselles reportedly lunged at the man when he turned his back, stabbing him multiple times in the back and stomach areas, leaving the victim in critical condition.

Police later pulled over a vehicle matching the SUV’s description, where they found Marselles, who was reportedly bleeding and had abrasions on his knees.

“He spontaneously uttered that this was all over a door ding without being asked any questions by Patrol officers,” the LVPD report cites, per News3LV.

Also Read:Jaylen Brown launches what he hopes will be the next Black Wall Street in Boston

Marselles was arrested and held at Clark County Detention Center on $300,000 bail. After his first court appearance on Thursday, Marselles’s attorney, Arnold Weinstock, told news outlets that Marselles recalls the victim having a gun and using it to hit him in the head.

“I do not believe that he initiated anything, and he is telling me that everything that occurred was him trying to defend himself after he was struck,” Weinstock continued, sharing that his client will be able to be released on bail “in the next day ot two.”

Marselles, a former professional boxer, previously shared in an interview how proud he was of his sons Quenton Brown, who played college football for Central Florida and North Texas, and Jaylen Brown, who was drafted to the Celtics in 2016: “I am extremely proud of both my sons. I am especially proud of Jaylen. He is an extraordinary athlete and very smart.”