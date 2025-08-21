Lil Nas X arrested, hospitalized after walking L.A. streets nearly naked amid suspected overdose

Lil Nas X was reportedly arrested and hospitalized in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Fans were alarmed earlier that day when videos surfaced of the rapper striding through Studio City in Los Angeles wearing only his underwear and cowboy boots. The footage, first shared by TMZ, shows the 26-year-old rapper appearing disoriented and incoherent, strutting down the middle of the street and even placing a traffic cone on his head.

During that same time frame, LAPD reportedly responded to reports of a naked man walking around that same area, per NBC 4 Los Angeles.

When officers attempted to approach him, Lil Nas X reportedly charged at the officers and was placed in handcuffs. LAPD sources told the outlet that the rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, threw punches at officers, which eventually led to the use of force to detain him. Paramedics were reportedly requested to treat a possible overdose. The young musician was treated in a local hospital, but could still face police charges.

“Upon arrival, the suspect charged at officers and was taken into custody. He was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and placed under arrest for battery on a police officer,” public information officer Charles Miller told CNN.

Multiple outlets report that the Grammy-award-winning rapper is being held in Valley Jail in Van Nuys.

This latest incident follows a previous health scare in April, when the rapper was hospitalized after experiencing partial facial paralysis.