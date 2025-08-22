Why your protective hairstyle routine needs a scalp serum for healthy growth

Your scalp is basically your face’s upstairs neighbor. And just like you wouldn’t slap any ol’ moisturizer on your skin without figuring out if you’re oily, dry, or somewhere in between, your scalp deserves the same kind of attention, especially if you’re rocking protective styles like braids.

For generations, oils and greases (shoutout to Blue Magic) held us down in the scalp-care department. But just like your skin, your scalp deserves upgrades that can take your routine to the next level. As someone who’s been braiding her hair for over a decade (and still has her edges intact), I’ve recently discovered the magic of scalp serums.

Lighter than traditional oils yet equally soothing, scalp serums have expanded my routine, bringing my dry scalp relief while keeping my protective styles fresher, longer. If you’re ready to go beyond the usual Wild Growth Oil, here are a few scalp serums that deserve a spot in your routine, depending on your hair needs…and of course, most of them are Black-owned.

Bread Scalp-serum –$28

Bread’s Scalp-serum is a gentle scalp treatment formulated with AHA Mandelic Acid. This acid has gentle exfoliating properties that remove dandruff, excess sebum (and other buildup), and clogged pores, paired with menthol and eucalyptus for a cooling sensation and Broccoli and Green tea for nutrients and vitamins to prevent dryness, Bread’s serum is like green juice for your hair.

Kiss Colors & Care Scalp Fixer – $13.99

Made with a mix of natural oils, such as Castor, peppermint, lavender, and rosemary oil, salicylic acid, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, this serum offers a moisturizing, cooling sensation, which quickly penetrates the hair without leaving you with that greasy, oily feeling. It also relieves tension, so as you go from braids to a sew-in, this would be the perfect alternative to soothing the scalp without getting greasy bundles.

Cécred Restoring Hair & Edge Drops – $56

If you’re looking to protect and grow your hair, Beyoncé may have cracked the code. The Cécred edge drops are a pricey but valuable addition to your scalp care routine. If you’re disciplined enough to use them daily as suggested by the brand, you may see a remarkable difference, but if you’re a little more forgetful like me, these drops offer a bit of relief to a dry scalp without the greasy residue. Remember, a little bit goes a long way!

PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Scalp Serum for Dry Hair & Scalp – $28

Mixing green tea, aloe vera, peppermint, lavender, and rosemary oil, Pattern’s serum is a tingly, hydrating serum that soothes the scalp and offers relief from tight protective styles. As Tracee Ellis Ross describes it, it is “a soothing, cooling, and calming salve for your roots.”

Kreyol Essence Save Our Scalp Serum (S.O.S Serum) – $42

The Save Our Scalp Serum (S.O.S Serum) is a lightweight, potent treatment that blends the traditional power of Haitian Castor Oil and Aloe Vera with science to create a fast-absorbing serum that moisturizes, minimizes breakage, and helps hair appear thicker and fuller over time.

Briogeo Charcoal + Tea Tree Scalp Treatment Drops – $32

If you’re prone to dryness, flaking, and irritation, especially when getting a protective style, Briogeo’s scalp treatment drops may relieve your scalp care routine. Formulated with charcoal to detoxify the scalp of impurities and buildup, these drops also have tea tree oil to reduce flakes and promote healthy hair growth, and peppermint and spearmint oils to soothe the scalp and offer a cooling sensation.

The Steam Bar Scalp Serum – $61

Made specifically for those who rock protective styles and may suffer from Traction Alopecia, The Steam Bar’s serum is a hydrating gel-like moisturizer packed with ingredients like natural prebiotic Inulin and CM-Glucan Forte to soothe, balance, and hydrate the scalp’s microbiome, promoting optimal hair health and growth.

Alodia Flourishing Follicles Oil Serum – $25

Founded by trichologist Dr. Isfahan Chambers-Harris, Alodia is designed to cater to your scalp and your hair’s needs. It’s Flourishing Follicles Oil Serum stimulates the follicles, balances the scalp, and provides relief from dryness through its clinically backed, all-natural formulas. This serum is ideal for anyone experiencing scalp dryness, irritation, excessive shedding, or weakened strands, and looking for a nourishing treatment to revitalize both scalp and hair.

