Serena Williams reveals they’ve already had Venus’ bachelorette, offers marital advice as sister prepares to marry fiancé Andrea Preti

Serena Williams is already feeling the pressure as the Sister of the Bride.

During an appearance on the “Today” show earlier this week, the 43-year-old tennis pro gave updates on her big sister Venus Williams’ upcoming nuptials with her fiancé, 37-year-old Italian actor and producer Andrea Preti.

“It’s actually overwhelming,” Serena admitted, noting that although Venus’s bachelorette party is already behind them, “we’re planning lots of different parties and events.”

Despite her excitement, she said she’s reaching her limit with her bridal duties.

“One more thing that you want me to do, and I’m done. That’s it,” she warned with a laugh.

After being first romantically linked to one another in 2024, Venus confirmed her engagement to Preti in July, revealing the happy news during a post-match interview at the DC Open.

Also Read:Venus Williams confirms engagement to actor Andrea Preti following historic DC Open win

Speaking after her first singles win in over a year, Venus shared, “My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing.”

The confirmation came months after speculation began that the two might be engaged. The 45-year-old tennis champion was spotted in Rome looking smitten with Preti while wearing what appeared to be a glitzy diamond engagement ring.

While on the “Today” show, Serena—herself married to tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian since November 2017 and the mom of two young daughters—offered her sister some advice as she prepares for married life.

“My advice is just to always have fun, you know, to always go on dates, and to just take a moment and just like dance. Dancing lets your guard down. It just lets you feel vulnerable. You just have these different moments,” she said. “And I’m no expert. I definitely am not perfect.”