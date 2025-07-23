Venus Williams confirms engagement to actor Andrea Preti following historic DC Open win

Venus Williams, who just made history with a singles win at the DC Open, has also recently won big off the court.

In a post-match interview following her first-round victory in Washington, D.C., the 45-year-old tennis legend confirmed she’s engaged to 37-year-old Italian actor and producer Andrea Preti. The engagement, speculated for months by fans, was finally revealed as Williams thanked Preti for his support during her return to tennis.

“My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing,” she told reporters as the crowd roared loudly in response in the background.

“There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill. Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like it’s 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time. Lifting weights and just like dying and then you repeat it the next day. So he encouraged me to get through this and it’s wonderful to be here. He’s never seen me play.”

The confirmation has arrived months after Williams was spotted looking smitten in Rome with Preti in February, wearing what many thought was a diamond engagement ring. Though she’s a global icon and seven-time Grand Slam champion, Williams has long kept her personal life out of the spotlight. Unlike her baby sis Serena, whose 2017 wedding to Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian made headlines worldwide, Williams has rarely spoken publicly about her love life.

She and Preti have kept their romance largely private, and details about how they met or how long they’ve been together remain unclear, although they were first romantically linked beginning in the summer of 2024.

News of their engagement has added a romantic twist to what was already a headline and history-making week for the tennis pro. On Monday night, she defeated 23-year-old Peyton Stearns in straight sets at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, becoming the second-oldest woman to win a WTA tour-level singles match. The win has marked her triumphant return to playing after a 16-month hiatus due to health issues, including a torn hamstring and ongoing struggles with the autoimmune disease Sjögren’s.

It remains to be seen when wedding bells are on the horizon; maybe the couple will choose to keep their plans private. In the meantime, Williams is gearing up for her next match during the DC Open on Wednesday, July 23, with another possible one slated for Friday, July 25.