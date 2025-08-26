‘It’s rooted in homophobia’: TS Madison calls out Snoop Dogg’s critique of LGBTQ representation in kids’ films

Snoop Dogg was shocked to see LGBTQ representation in Pixar’s children’s film “Lightyear.” However, media personality and LGBTQ advocate TS Madision recently questioned the root of the rapper’s strong reaction.

“Snoop Dogg has historically been an advocate against censoring, and his fame is based on expression,” Madison told TMZ hosts on Monday. “So my question is, Snoop. You have music videos with women dancing and kissing other women, dancing naked. So why is displaying lesbian behavior in your music videos appropriate? And you are afraid to answer the questions from your grandchildren?”

Earlier this week, the California rapper recalled how the appearance of a same-sex relationship between character Alisha Hawthorne and her wife, in the 2022 “Toy Story” spinoff, inspired some awkward questions for his grandson.

“They’re like, ‘She had a baby — with another woman,’” the rapper recalled in a recent podcast appearance. “Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!’”

“It fucked me up,” Snoop said. “I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for… It threw me for a loop. I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this?’ These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer,” he added.

While Madison acknowledges that the rapper’s music videos may have been geared towards adults, she emphasizes that kids see everything. Therefore, the responsibility of educating these babies falls on the parents, grandparents, and uncles.

“As a parent, you should also explain to your children that other things exist in the world outside of what you have deemed normal in your own home..” she added.

“It’s rooted in a bit of homophobia because you’re never afraid to talk to your kids about having a little boyfriend or a little girlfriend at a certain age,” she continued. “I know that we’ve been conditioned to be able to, like, understand heteronormative activity. We’ve been conditioned because that’s all we see. We’ve always, as queer people, been pushed to the side and swept under. So it is time for us to have these uncomfortable conversations.”