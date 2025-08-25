Snoop Dogg explains how LGBTQ storyline in kids’ movie threw him for a ‘loop’

Snoop Dogg found himself in uncharted territory when a family movie night took a turn into conversations he wasn’t prepared to have.

The rap legend, 53, recently opened up on the “It’s Giving” podcast about an unexpected moment with his grandson while watching Pixar’s “Lightyear” movie. The 2022 film, a “Toy Story” spinoff, featured a same-sex relationship between character Alisha Hawthorne and her wife, a representation that sparked both celebration and controversy at the time.

Snoop said his grandson’s curiosity about the storyline “threw [him] for a loop.”

“Why my grandson in the middle of the movie like, ‘Papa Snoop, how she have a baby with a woman? She a woman,'” he recalled.

Caught off guard, the grandfather of seven admitted he didn’t know how to answer in the moment. “So it’s like, f–k me, I’m scared to go to the movies now,” he said. “Like, y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for.”

“It threw me for a loop,” he continued, wondering how soon children should be introduced to these conversations. “We have to show that at this age? Like, they’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

The “Lightyear” kiss between Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba) and her wife was initially cut from the film but reinstated after Pixar employees pushed back, accusing Disney leadership of censoring queer storylines. While many praised the decision as a step forward for LGBTQ representation in children’s films, conservative backlash was swift, so much so that the movie was banned in the United Arab Emirates and several other countries.

However, Chris Evans, who voiced Buzz Lightyear, publicly defended the scene in an interview with Variety upon the film’s release. “Every time there’s been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth, and that’s what makes us good. There’s always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before,” Evans said at the time.

He added, “But those people die off like dinosaurs. I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward, and embrace the growth that makes us human.”

For Snoop, though, the issue isn’t necessarily about the kiss itself, but rather being unprepared for the questions it sparked for kids. Instead of diving into conversations about artificial insemination or IVF in the middle of the Pixar film, the rapper chose a more classic grandpa move:

“I told him, ‘shh,’ and eat his popcorn,” Snoop recalled with a laugh.