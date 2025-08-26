Lil Nas X affirms he’s ‘gonna be alright’ in first statement after ‘terrifying’ arrest

Lil Nas X is thinking positively after his recent encounter with the law. On Tuesday, the rapper broke his silence via Instagram stories, offering fans a bit of reassurance.

“Your girl is gonna be okay, boo. Okay? Sh**’s gonna be all right,” he said in the video. “Sh**’s gonna be all right. Sh**. That was f****g terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be all right.”

As previously reported by theGrio, last week the “Old Town Road” artist was arrested and hospitalized when police responded to multiple reports of a half-naked man roaming around the streets of Los Angeles. The rapper was reportedly treated on suspicion of an overdose and taken into custody after he reportedly charged at officers when they approached him on the scene.

On Monday, the rapper, whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill, pleaded not guilty in a court appearance where he faced charges of three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. He was ultimately released on bail on Monday afternoon.

VAN NUYS, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Rapper Lil Nas X attends his arraignment at Los Angeles Superior Court on August 25, 2025 in Van Nuys, California. According to media reports, Lil Nas X has been charged with four felonies, including battery with injury to a police officer. A nearly naked Lil Nas X was picked up by police on August 21 after being found wandering through Los Angeles in just his underwear and a pair of white cowboy boots. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown-Pool/Getty Images)

Moments after the court appearance, the rapper’s lawyer, Drew Findling, and his father, Robert Stafford, addressed reporters.

“He’s in good spirits. He’s all right.” Stafford told reporters, per TMZ. “He’s very remorseful for what happened [and is] going to get the help that he needs.”

“There’s no way for us to know right now,” Findling noted, in response to questions about substance abuse. “Just know that we’re going to do our very best to address those issues. Anybody that has kids, you hear about things like this all the time. Don’t forget, he’s 26 years old. So it’s not unusual for something like this to happen, particularly when you have the pressure of being recognized internationally like him.”

The attorney ultimately encouraged people not to judge “somebody by the worst moment in their life.”

Despite the speculation of drug use, Lil Nas X’s father denied that illegal drugs were involved and claims that his son is “doing great mentally.”

“It was awesome. Awesome,” he added, reflecting on his first conversation with his son since the incident. “We shed tears. We shared laughter. But he’s in great spirits. He’s gonna be great. Like I say, God is good.”