‘Power’ star Alix Lapri arrested and charged with cruelty to children and disorderly conduct

Actress Alix Lapri has been arrested in DeKalb County, Georgia.

The 28-year-old “Power” star, whose real name is Alexus Lapri Geier, was booked on charges of third-degree cruelty to children and disorderly conduct on Monday, Aug. 18, NBC News reported, citing the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

She was released the following day after spending just over 24 hours in custody.

According to authorities, the incident connected to her arrest occurred on Sunday, Aug. 10, around 5 p.m. local time. However, it remains unclear why she was arrested or what the charges stem from specifically. No additional details have been released. Jail records, per WSB-TV, confirm the charges but do not include further explanation about the circumstances.

Lapri has not publicly addressed the matter, and her representatives have not issued any statements.

The ambiguity surrounding the case has led to widespread speculation online, particularly because of the seriousness of the child cruelty charge. Under Georgia law, cruelty to children in the third degree can include instances where a minor witnesses violence or disorderly behavior, not solely direct harm.

Lapri, is best known for her role as Effie Morales in the Starz drama “Power” and its spinoff “Power Book II: Ghost,” where her character has been central to the show’s intricate storylines. The Kansas-born actress and singer has also appeared in films and television projects, including “Den of Thieves” and “Downsized.”

In the days since her release and as news of her arrest continues to swirl, the actress has remained active on social media. On Tuesday, Aug. 26, she posted a video to her Instagram Stories that showed the tops of two people’s foreheads as Drake’s “What Did I Miss” played.

The lyric queued up in the video was, “I don’t give a f— if you love me.”

The day before, she uploaded photos from set in a post to her grid.

“Gotta keep at it buddy,” she wrote in the caption. “Chase the dream and know no fear.”