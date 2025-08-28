Mýa gets candid about why marriage and kids were never her priority

Mýa is moving on her own time, and she’s perfectly fine with that.

In a recent sit-down on the “Hot & Bothered” podcast with Melyssa Ford, the Grammy-winning singer opened up about why marriage and children were never at the center of her vision board.

“It’s not even my focus, and it never has been,” she admitted.

For Mýa, that choice is deeply rooted in her lived experiences. “My mother is an independent thinker. I’ve witnessed a divorce between my parents. I’ve witnessed all kinds of things. My father is a very attractive man. I’ve witnessed a lot of things,” she said. Watching the complexities of relationships play out around her, she explained, made her wary of the fairytale images little girls are so often sold.

“As a little girl, the white wedding dress…I was very fearful of those things,” Mýa shared. “I looked elsewhere and probably escaped too much in my work. It hasn’t been a focal point for me, and this is what it looks like.”

Instead, Mýa says she’s found joy in crafting a life that feels authentic—even if it means going against the grain. “I’m very happy with myself, but that also required me to strip a lot of things that are expected of me on a specific timeline for the society that we grew up in to have. I’m talking about marriage. I’m talking about kids. And if you don’t have it, something’s wrong with you, right? But did I desire it? No, not with what I’ve witnessed.”

That doesn’t mean she’s closed the door completely. Mýa admits she’s still figuring out how she feels about motherhood. “What I’ve been through, it hasn’t kicked in. I’m like, what is that feeling that I get with puppies? Is that going to happen with babies for me? But I have godchildren, I have nieces, I have nephews, so I have a huge lot of children in my life.”

Still, she remains open to what the future holds. “Not to say it’s not possible, and I’m not open to it,” she clarified. “I’m open to all things, but right now, I’m on a specific assignment. That’s all.”

Mýa’s journey is a refreshing reminder that fulfillment doesn’t have to follow the traditional checklist, and proves that carving your own lane, whether that includes rings, kids, both, or neither, is more than enough.