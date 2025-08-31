Solange Knowles thanks sister Beyoncé for letting her write this one special song

Fans of the multi-talented Knowles sisters may have been surprised to find out that Solange Knowles contributed to some of Beyoncés major throwback hits. Solange, 39, posted about some of her credits on X, and thanked her older sister for trusting her pen.

“my sistersss gave baby solo a chance and I’ll nevaaa forgetttt it,” Solange wrote in a post with screenshots of two Beyoncé “B’DAY” tracks, “Upgrade U,” featuring Jay-Z and “Get Me Bodied.” She said her “bars and melodies” are on both fo the tracks.

my sistersss gave baby solo a chance and I’ll nevaaa forgetttt it



gave some barss and melodiesss to these too, and still can’t believe it when I hear yall bump



B’Day for lifeee ♍️

virgo season what’s gooodd pic.twitter.com/9VZNWOppwf — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) August 29, 2025

The sisters have long been collaborators. Even before Beyoncé was a solo artist, Solange had written music for her girl group, Destiny’s Child, and made an appearance pregnant with her son Julez in the “Soldier” music video. Despite never wanting to be a part of the girl group herself, she even performed on stage with them, once filling in for an injured backup dancer during a tour.

Solange performed with her sister on stage at Beyoncé’s Coachella headlining performance in 2019, which was dubbed “Beychella” by fans. She performed the dance from the “Get Me Bodied” extended mix, which she is also in the music video for. Beyoncé also has a writing credit on Solange’s debut album, “Solo Star,” which came out in 2002.

omggg tyyyy to my goat for trusting my penn way back whenn



wrote this on a vry vry angsty day fed tf uppp lol and no one could have made it bang like my big sisss https://t.co/XoooHKAY8K — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) August 29, 2025

Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child bandmate and a cousin of the Knowles sisters, also got shouted out by Solange. According to Solange, she was only 15 years old when she wrote and was featured on Rowland’s solo debut album, “Simply Deep.” She quoted a video that her father, Matthew Knowles, posted five years ago of her singing with Rowland as they were working on the album. She has written for both Rowland and Destiny’s Child’s third bandmate, Michelle Williams.

s/o my big sis Kelly for hearing me writing emo jams in the back of the bus and encouraging me and trusting my lil 15 year old self to write on her debuttt, it really all started there!



the paperboy hat was my “ima serious writer” steez lmfaoooo https://t.co/BfIic9OfEl — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) August 30, 2025

“s/o to my big sis Kelly for hearing me writing emo jams in the back of the bus and encouraging me and trusting my lil 15 year old self to write on her debuttt, it really all started there!” she wrote on X. Though Rowland is not a biological sister of Solange and Beyoncé, she was raised with the two as a “bonus daughter” as their mother Tina Knowles calls her.

Though she’s long been in the industry, Solange’s songwriting skills rose to mainstream prominence after the success of her 2016 third studio album, “A Seat at the Table,” which earned her her first Grammy award for its lead single, “Cranes in the Sky.”