Marlon Wayans shuts down fake feud rumors with Snoop Dogg over LGBTQ comments: ‘That’s my bro’

Marlon Wayans is setting the record straight that he and Snoop Dogg don’t have any issues after a post on the Love B. Scott Instagram page, allegedly from Wayans, had all of the smoke for Snoop Dogg. Wayans claims that the post is a fake and he never said the things in the post.

Taking to his own IG page, Wayans shared the errant post—which possibly led to slight confusion since, the words in the post more or less made sense, even if a bit crude—with a caption clearing things up, making it clear that he not only never said it but he’d never go after Snoop publicly.

“People really running with this BULLSH*T,” started Wayans, coming out hot. “I NEVER said this. @snoopdogg is my bro. I’d never publicly smear him for an opinion. I NEVER even heard what he said or if he said it. I’m watching all these news outlets pick this up and I’m shaking my head. I do defend the LGBTQ as i defend all human rights. But Snoop and I BEEFING. Yall stop this fake news. If I’d had a problem with Brody I’d handle it offline as two brothers. Now have a blessed day.”

The post in question, which has since been deleted (or never existed?) from the Love B. Scott IG page, was a double shot of Marlon Wayans from a photoshoot he did during Pride in 2024. One of the shots was a half face mask with the LGBTQ colors with a bunch of buttons showing support for the LGBTQ+ community; the other was Wayans sitting with a Pride flag draped over his right shoulder. Wayans, who has a transgender son, has been quite vocal about his own journey and growth as a human in learning how to support and advocate for his son; the photoshoot and subsequent social media postings were part of his way of showing support.

The alleged IG post, along with the two pictures taken from the 2024 Pride photoshoot read, “I’m tired of defending this n—-. I defended him on his criminal shit, the Gayle King situation and I took heat for defending him online when he performed for Trump, but this crosses the line. Sooner or later you just realize someone has issues. There ain’t no Hollywood agenda to turn kids gay. That’s the dumbest s–t I’ve ever heard. Disney characters lie, steal, cheat, kill, poison and everything and don’t nobody say it’s an agenda to turn their kids into a piece of s–t. I watched Snow White when I was a kid and I didn’t give a b—h a poisoned apple yet, but as soon as a gay character pop up, it’s an agenda. The agenda is to make your kids empathetic, not gay.”

Wayans comments were supposed to be a response to the controversial comments made by Snoop Dogg on a podcast where he took issue with a scene in the movie “Lightyear” that featured a same-sex kiss between two female characters. Saying that he didn’t come there for that, that he’s now scared to go to the movies with his kids and “Y’all throwing me in the middle of s–t that I don’t have an answer for… It threw me for a loop. I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this?’ These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”To add more fuel to an already controversial situation, Snoop Dogg allegedly apologized after the fact and it turns out that his “apology” was also a fake, according to Deadline.