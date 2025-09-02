Sheinelle Jones to share emotional sit-down on grief and hope in ‘Today’ return

Sheinelle Jones will be back on our screens very soon. The beloved “Today” show co-host is set to return this Friday, nearly four months after the death of her husband, Uche Ojeh.

On Tuesday, Jones’ “Today” co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin broke the news to viewers.

“We’ve got some other great news that we are so excited to share with you, and it involves a member of our own ‘Today’ family,” Melvin began.

“Yes, our beloved Sheinelle will be returning to the show,” Guthrie added. “She and her family have been through so much after the devastating loss of her husband, Uche.”

Jones, co-host of the third hour of “Today” since 2019, took a leave of absence in December 2024 to care for her husband as he battled glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Just months later, on May 23, 2025, Ojeh died. Before his illness, Jones and Ojeh shared nearly two decades of marriage after meeting in college at Northwestern University, building a life together in New York and welcoming three children, their son Kayin and twins Clara and Uche. Ojeh, a respected consultant and managing partner in the technology sector, has been remembered by many for his intelligence, steady presence, and devotion to family.

“Thank you for all of your love and support,” Jones wrote on Instagram shortly after his death.

Upon her return to “Today,” Guthrie revealed that Jones is planning to open up further. She will mark her return on Friday with a specially tapped sit-down between her and Guthrie delving into the past several months of her life.

“We recently sat down together. We shared a really personal conversation, talking about how she has carried on and found the strength these past few months,” Guthrie explained.

“She calls this experience a ‘beautiful nightmare.’ And she has thoughts on grief that are so touching,” Guthrie continued. “She’s got a special message of hope, too, for anyone facing their own struggles, and we will share that with you. And we cannot wait to welcome Sheinelle home, right where she belongs, right here in our studio, Studio 1A, on Friday.”