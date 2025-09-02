Police continue search for missing 19-year-old in Prince George’s County, Md.—family pleads for her safe return

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are searching for a missing woman who vanished 10 days ago, as her family pleads for her safe return.

On Friday, August 22, 19-year-old DaCara Rose Thompson was last seen wearing a dark jacket and jeans, getting out of her white Ford Edge at a Shell gas station at the Eastgate Shopping Center in Lanham, Prince George’s County, according to the Prince George’s Police Department.

Her car was later found abandoned in Hyattsville, MD, with all of her personal belongings inside.

Thompson is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, with a nose ring and tattoos on her right side and left arm, long dark brown hair, and brown eyes.

As police continue the search, Thompson’s family gathered Sunday for a prayer vigil in Hyattsville alongside the police, WBALTV reported.

“P.G. County Police is working hard behind the scenes; they’ve made this case a priority, which I appreciate so much. With our efforts and their efforts put together, we are working so hard to try to get her back,” Thompson’s mother, Carmen Thompson, told the outlet.

She also described the toll the circumstances were taking on her.

“I’m so broken,” she said. “Nobody should have to experience what I’m feeling right now as a parent. It’s an indescribable feeling. I just want my daughter back safe.”

Speaking directly to her daughter, she stressed how much she loves her and implored her to do “whatever you have to” to get to safety.

“We love you, we love you so much. If you see this, do whatever you have to, do whatever you have to, to get out of your situation, and you get somewhere and you let somebody know you need help,” she said. “Mom and Dad is here. Your family, your community, everybody is standing behind you, and we are waiting to have you back in our arms.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 301-772-8970.