Cardi B claps back after disrespectful question about pregnancy rumors during court exit

Cardi B has a message for anyone who thinks her body, or fertility, is up for discussion: don’t.

On Tuesday, Sept. 2, the Grammy-winning rapper was leaving a California courtroom after closing out a $24 million civil lawsuit when things took a turn. As she exited the Alhambra courthouse, a reporter shouted a question about rumors swirling around her personal life: a supposed fourth pregnancy with her estranged husband, Offset, and speculation about her new relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

“Insiders are claiming that Offset is publicly bragging about getting you pregnant for the fourth time,” the reporter is heard asking in a clip circulating online. “Do you foresee any paternity issues with Stefon Diggs?”

Instead of indulging the question, Cardi hurled a pen and her signature Bronx bluntness in the reporter’s direction.

“Stop disrespecting me,” she snapped, as her security team ushered her away.

When the reporter tried to brush off the moment saying “I still love you even though you just threw some stuff at me,” Cardi doubled down: “I don’t care. You’re disrespectful, don’t do that. Do you see women asking those type of questions to me? Why do you feel, as a man, [that] you get to ask me those type of questions? Act like you have some manners. And your mama taught you [to] respect women.”

A clip of the exchange quickly spread across social media, with fans rushing to defend Cardi against the invasive questioning.

“One of these days y’all will STFU and stop commenting on women’s bodies,” one Threads user wrote. “And even if she is pregnant, and.”

I’m NOT sure if Cardi B is pregnant or not! I love that she’s trolling the trolls. The lesson? Wait for people to announce their pregnancy before speculating or commenting on their body. Now, y’all are more confused about something that wasn’t even your business to begin with.. https://t.co/bEZa1RKQQA — Jerome Trammel, M.B.A (@MrJeromeTrammel) September 3, 2025

Clips of her walking in and our of the courtroom and seemingly holding her belly have sparked pregnancy rumors online. However, the rapper has consistently shut down the narrative. During an Instagram Live in August, Cardi reportedly responded to a comment saying she looks thirty weeks pregnant.

‘Look thirty weeks pregnant’? No, you stupid b*tch,” she said, per Complex. “I’m just f*cking out of breath ’cause I have asthma… Stop f*cking being f*cking funny in this bitch before you get motherfucking blocked, b*tch. Stupid ass comment, don’t put that shit on me, b*tch.”

While the internet seems to be focused on what may or may not be happening in her uterus, Cardi B is focused on her highly anticipated second studio album, “Am I the Drama?” After the altercation, she took to TikTok to tease fans with a new snippet from the album.