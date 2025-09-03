Druski’s NASCAR Whiteface Skit has the internet in shambles

Druski might’ve just dropped one of his wildest skits yet. The comedian showed up to a NASCAR race in full whiteface, mullet, farmer’s sunburn, tattoos, overalls, and a cowboy hat, embodying a caricature of a beer-chugging “proud American.” And the kicker? Nobody around him seemed to notice.

In the video, he belts out “Born in the U.S.A.,” clinks beers with strangers, smokes with a woman on his lap, and even spits at the feet of Black attendees. He plays up the stereotype of a Republican, flag-waving patriot so convincingly that people embrace him as one of their own.

If the absurdity feels familiar, it’s because we’ve seen it before. Think “White Chicks,” where the Wayans brothers donned blonde wigs and pastel suits to expose the ridiculousness of white femininity. Druski’s doing the same thing here, but with “red-blooded” American whiteness. He’s holding up a mirror, exaggerating the tropes, and letting the crowd’s unbothered acceptance do the talking.

This isn’t new territory for Druski. His “Preston” character, a white boy who’s “accepted by the hood,” already stirred up debate earlier this year. But this NASCAR skit hits differently because it’s not just parody, it’s exposure. It shows how easily someone can step into whiteness, perform it, and move freely without suspicion…even while doing the most.

One clip caught NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs struggling to hold back laughter during the national anthem, a moment that fans online couldn’t get enough of.

The internet’s response has generally been overwhelmingly positive, praising not just the comedy but the commitment. However, as expected, the comedian’s use of whiteface has some social media trolls claiming they can now do blackface.

But what makes the bit resonate is what lies underneath: satire that flips the lens. Blackness has long been caricatured for laughs in mainstream comedy, but here, Druski is turning the tables, exaggerating whiteness and exposing its quirks and often unchecked behaviors.

The skit is both comedy and commentary, in which Druski says the quiet part out loud: sometimes, all you have to do is put a mirror up and let people reveal themselves.