Drake addresses ‘culture vulture’ claims: ‘I get really sensitive about that’

Drake has been keeping a relatively low profile lately, but he recently opened up about a label the internet just won’t let go of. On Bobbi Althoff’s “Not This Again” podcast, the Toronto rapper addressed being called a “culture vulture,” a term often used to describe someone who profits off cultures they don’t belong to.

“I experience a lot of guilt-tripping in my life where people are like, ‘No, this is your fault,’ essentially, and my intentions are pure,” he told the host.

“It’s the same way even in music,” he continued. “People will be like, ‘Oh, you’re a culture vulture,’ or people will describe the collaborative efforts that I’ve put forth and the artists that I’ve picked up and lifted up or shined a light on as me taking, you know? They’ll put a negative spin on it and try and tell me that it’s a self-serving thing or whatever, and I think I get really sensitive about that.”

Drake’s catalog has always pulled from everywhere: rap, R&B, dancehall, afrobeats, pop, and beyond. That versatility has led to countless collabs with both industry vets and fresh talent, but it’s also kept the “culture vulture” narrative alive.

“I hate that people think that me being into music from these kids that are trying to make it and trying to build a name for themselves is like, ‘Oh, that’s some culture vulture,” Drake said on the 1Xtra Rap Show with Tiffany Calver, per Billboard. “What does that even mean? I don’t understand what that means. Would you rather me not acknowledge anything or support? That’s some real confused hater s—t. But it is what it is. I see it a lot. I’ll never understand how supporting somebody’s song or even going a step further, giving somebody a song or linking up, I’ll never understand how that is not viewed as something admirable. But I guess some people have their own outlook on it.”