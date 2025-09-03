Tracee Ellis Ross’ Los Angeles home robbed of more than $100,000 in jewelry and handbags

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Los Angeles home was burglarized in the wee hours of Tuesday, September 2, with the thieves making off with more than $100,000 worth of jewelry and designer handbags.

The break-in was reported roughly around 12:30 a.m. when staff arriving at the property found the residence ransacked, NBC4 reported. Security footage later showed at least three suspects entering through a rear glass door that had been smashed.

According to authorities, after entering the home, the burglars quickly targeted Ross’ collection of luxury handbags and jewelry before fleeing. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains active.

The 52-year-old Emmy-nominated actress was not home at the time of the incident, police confirmed.

Authorities have not said whether Ross’ burglary is tied to a broader series of celebrity break-ins in Los Angeles, though the details are similar to other high-profile cases this year. In recent months, stars including Nicole Kidman, Brad Pitt, and Lionel Richie have experienced attempted or successful burglaries, leading many to question whether coordinated groups may be tracking celebrities’ movements.

This burglary comes just weeks after the release of Ross’ new docuseries, “Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross,” which premiered July 25 on Roku. The three-part series follows the actress on solo trips to Morocco, Mexico, and Spain, where she explores the challenges and rewards of traveling alone. Each episode highlights her reflections on independence, curiosity, style, and joy while moving through the world without companions.

“Going away by myself is an opportunity to be with it in a beautiful environment that’s not my home. If I’m home, you always find s–t to do. It’s like, ‘I need to move that,’ or like, ‘I never cleaned that bag out,’” she told Self magazine during a recent interview. “Solo travel for me is an opportunity to just really be with myself without the agenda of a schedule.”

Police have urged anyone with information about the burglary to come forward. At this time, no suspects have been identified, and none of the stolen items have been recovered.