Cardi B jokes “I’m a single mother of three” while selling ‘court edition’ album covers in the street- but is Offset really stepping up?

After successfully proving she’s “innocent for real” in a high-profile assault case, Cardi B is getting straight back to business.

On Wednesday, September 3, a day after she wrapped her trial, the 32-year-old rapper hopped on Instagram to promote her new album “Am I the Drama?,” in a lighthearted video seeking “donations” amid her court fees.

“Donate to an angel for just the price of $9.99…Link in bio if you want to go to heaven,” wrote the “Bongos” artist in the caption.

In the video, with fiery shoulder-length red hair, bare feet, and dressed in a black “Bride of Chuckie” t-shirt and black shorts, Cardi explains that “due to popular demand,” she was unveiling limited edition “Am I the Drama” CDs with covers featuring her viral memes from the trial.

She pulled two different varieties from her waistband and presented them to the camera. The first was the day she wore the long blonde wig, and the second was the day she wore the long black wig. She noted she didn’t include the first wig she wore while muttering about how it looked.

“They cost 9.99 and just because I won the verdict, guess what I still gotta pay these lawyers,” she explained. “So if you could donate $9.99, these will be costing $9.99, please buy these.”

Then, doubling down on claims she made in a new Billboard magazine cover story about being the “only provider” for the three children she shares with her ex-husband, Offset, she added, “You know I’m a single mother of three.”

Cardi and Offset finalized their divorce in July 2024, but more than a year later, they have continued to be embroiled in drama, from social media fights to causing tabloid fodder. While speaking to Billboard, Cardi was asked where things stand and whether or not they could be friends. To which she responded: “I tried. Next question.”

She further opened up about the sacrifices she has to make to ensure the well-being of her children: daughter Kulture, 8; son Wave, 3; and Blossom (who was born in September 2024).

“If you think when you get rich you’re going to stop working, you’re never going to stop working,” she told the publication.

During her comedic video, she jokingly stressed, “Like I swear to god, if I don’t sell these albums, I’m gonna have to like give up my Rolls Royce, give up my Lamborghini. Like, how am I going to live? How am I going to take my kids to school?”

She added that the special court editions of her album would only be available until Friday, before teasingly asking her followers, “You got $10 for me? You got $10 for me. You can’t give me $10 f— dollars?”

The video wrapped with her taking viewers with her to go and hawk the album by the roadside.

On Tuesday, September 2, a Los Angeles jury cleared Cardi in a $24 million civil assault case brought by former security guard Emani Ellis, ending a years-long legal battle that stemmed from a 2018 encounter. Ellis accused the rapper of scratching, spitting, and using racial slurs during an altercation while Cardi was pregnant and visiting the gynecologist’s office she worked at.

The jury swiftly sided with the Grammy winner after she testified she only exchanged words, not blows. The trial became a viral spectacle thanks in large part to Cardi’s unfiltered, meme-worthy reactions and peak Cardi responses throughout the proceedings. After her win, she told reporters she was choosing not to pursue a countersuit this time, but others shouldn’t expect that same grace in the future.

The courtroom victory arrives just weeks before the release of her long-awaited sophomore album, “Am I the Drama?,” due September 19.