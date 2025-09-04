Paris Jackson calls out Colman Domingo and the upcoming ‘Michael’ biopic: ‘There’s a lot of just full-blown lies’

Paris Jackson is making it abundantly clear how she feels about the upcoming biopic about her father, the late pop icon Michael Jackson.

This week, the 27-year-old model and actress uploaded a video to Instagram clarifying her role—or lack thereof—in the highly anticipated film “Michael,” after actor Colman Domingo, who portrays Jackson’s father Joe, suggested she had been supportive of the production and “very helpful.”

“Don’t be telling people I was ‘helpful’ on the set of a movie I had 0% involvement in lol that is so weird,” she wrote over a selfie uploaded to her Instagram stories, per Buzzfeed.

“I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest / didn’t sit right with me and when they didn’t address it I moved on with my life,” she continued. “Not my monkeys not my circus. God bless and godspeed.”

In a video following up, she added, per the New York Post, “I wasn’t involved at all, aside from giving feedback on the first draft and then getting the feedback that [production] was not actually going to address [my] notes at all.”

“So I just butted out and left it alone because it’s not my project,” she continued. “They’re going to make whatever they’re going to make.”

Paris also stressed that her reservations with the film were not rooted in resentment for her father.

“That’s not my truth. That’s not where I’m coming from,” she said in the clip. “I just prefer honesty over sales and monetary gain.”

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, “Michael” is being produced by Graham King alongside Jackson estate co-executors John Branca and John McClain. In addition to Domingo, the film stars Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Miles Teller as John Branca, and Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe.

“Michael” has faced turbulence before this callout. Earlier this year, reports surfaced that portions of the third act had to be reshot due to legal concerns stemming from a lawsuit, though producers insist the film remains on track.

Despite her concerns and the rejection of her feedback, Paris expressed little animosity toward the film itself, suggesting audiences may still find plenty to enjoy.

“A big reason why I haven’t said anything up until this point is because I know a lot of you guys are gonna be happy with it,” she told fans.

However, she warned that from her point of view, the film leans heavily into “fantasy” like other biopics, including “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“It’s fantasy land. It’s not real but it’s sold to you as real and a lot of sugar-coated…the narrative is being controlled and there’s a lot of inaccuracy and there’s a lot of just full-blown lies,” she said. “At the end of the day, that doesn’t really fly with me. I don’t really like dishonesty. I spoke up. I wasn’t heard. I f— off. That’s it.”

She concluded by doubling down that the film will land with audiences.

“Y’all are gonna like the f— movie,” she said. “So just go watch it. Go enjoy it. Do whatever. Leave me out of it.”

“Michael” is slated for release on April 24, 2026.