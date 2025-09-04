Social media grieves the death of DC influencer Rolling Ray

Raymond Harper, known to the internet as Rolling Ray, has reportedly died at age 28, just two days before what would have been his 29th birthday. The beloved Washington, D.C.-based influencer, whose wit, catchphrases and authenticity made him a cultural fixture, was confirmed dead by his mother, per Fox 5 DC.

“It is with a heavy, heavy heart that I let you know that my son Ray Ray iamrollingray has gone home to be with the Lord. I thank everyone who has called or texted. This is going to be a long road,” Harper’s mother, Shazola Nay, wrote on Facebook.

Later on Wednesday evening, Zeus Network, home to several of Rolling Ray’s most memorable appearances, shared a heartfelt tribute to the star on Instagram.

“Gone way too soon,” the network’s caption read. “Rest in peace to the big hearted, most raw, and real friend and Zeus star Raymond Harper, a.k.a. Rolling Ray. Your laughter, light, and loving spirit will live on forever. … You were unapologetically and authentically your truest self.”

While his cause of death remains unknown, Harper had been very candid on social media about his health issues in the past. The influencer lived with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) type 3, a rare hereditary genetic condition that causes muscle weakness. Though Type 3 is considered a milder form of the SMA, it can cause difficulty walking, forcing some patients to use a wheelchair, per Boston Children’s Hospital.

“At first they said I was going to die at 14 years old, years ago,” Harper said in a 2023 interview. “The doctor was wrong. They told my mom I was going to die at 14, but you know science changed and doctors are not always right.”

As word of his passing spread, fans flocked to social media to remember Ray’s indelible imprint on digital culture. Many recalled the viral star’s role in popularizing phrases like “purr,” while others spotlighted how he used his platform to advocate for people with disabilities and speak out on social justice issues, particularly during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests in DC.

I’m mad sad right now. I loved Rolling Ray. He changed the way many of us talked, was so humorous, was ON THE FRONT LINES protesting police violence and used his platform to influence others. The most famous boy in the wheelchair bitch! He was so influential! — Drew (@HeyImReallyDrew) September 4, 2025

“Rolling Ray wasn’t just a viral sensation — he was a force. Known for his unapologetic humor, sharp wit, and magnetic personality, Rolling Ray lit up the internet with every post, every clapback, and every moment he chose to live out loud,” one user wrote on Facebook. “He rose to fame by being unfiltered, unbothered, and unforgettable — blending comedy with bold self-expression in a way that made people laugh, think, and feel seen.More than a personality, he was a cultural moment.”

When someone like Rolling Ray passes away, not only do I mourn for their life as a Black person but also for the way their likeness will be extracted even in death; the way they are reduced to memes and flattened as performers. — lucille austero (@cyberch8se) September 4, 2025

Rolling Ray wasn’t just a meme. He was a disability advocate and was on the frontlines protesting against police brutality in the Summer of 2020. Hilarious, smart and courageous. Will continue to yell “I love the traiiinnnn” any chance I get. RIP 🤍 https://t.co/kmpMBF8J4H — The Smashing Machine in Theaters Oct. 3rd 💪🏾 (@ambular_93) September 4, 2025

May Rolling Ray, who was a fierce advocate for his hometown, DC, and truly one of the most memeable people on earth, rest in everlasting peace!



He gave the world so much laughter and iconic moments and now he gets to rest. 💙🕊️ pic.twitter.com/jJEgfAOUS8 — Washingtonian Problems (@WashProbs) September 4, 2025

Who gonna be on the frontlines now? 💔



Even celebrities like Cardi B and Joseline Hernandez shared tributes to the influencer, noting his influence.

Rolling Ray was a menace lmaoo… but he changed soo much and became so positive. I know that soul made it to heaven…You will truly be missed BIG PURRRR!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 4, 2025

This one hurts my heart!

Harper’s rise to fame began with viral videos and appearances on shows like MTV’s “Catfish: Trolls,” “Divorce Court,” and the Zeus Network’s LGBTQ+ dating series “Bobby I Love You, Purrr.” His larger-than-life personality, unfiltered commentary, and willingness to be his authentic self made him a standout voice in online culture.