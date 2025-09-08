Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyers serve streamer Adin Ross court papers via mariachi band

After frequently weighing in and potentially spreading misinformation around the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez trial, Adin Ross has been served.

During a recent appearance on a livestream with DJ Akademiks, the 24-year-old Kick streamer revealed he had been served papers from the 30-year-old Grammy-winner’s lawyers in a rather creative way.

“Listen to what the lawyers did. They called a mariachi to my house. They called a mariachi, like a Mexican band, to perform outside my house … to make me want to come outside so they can serve me the paper,” he recalled.

The internet personality, who swore on his life that the exchange was real, shared a picture of the band in the driveway of his Los Angeles home from his phone. After he was served, his lawyer arranged a call with her legal team to discuss the next steps and gauge whether he could stream his deposition.

“They’re not giving up,” DJ Akademiks said, stunned by the gesture.

Ross, a prominent and controversial internet personality who holds court online with problematic rappers and politicians alike, including President Donald Trump, was a loud and vocal supporter of Torey Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, amid the high-profile shooting trial.

After being found guilty in December 2022, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August 2023 for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. However, from the moment the news of the shooting broke in the wee hours in Los Angeles in July 2020 to today, there have been many different opinions and theories floated. So much so, Roc Nation has been attempting to zero in on whether or not these attacks were coordinated.

Among them was Ross, who has advocated for Lanez’s release and alleges that Megan is lying.

“Free motherf–ing Tory Lanez. And I will always stay with this statement — I don’t give a f– where I’m at in life. Free Tory Lanez,” he said in a livestream earlier this year.

“[Megan] got caught lying. She got caught lying in 4K. She said they weren’t having sex, then said they f— a few times. She’s never even shown her foot,” he claimed.

In another clip, he doubled down on his claims.

“Tory had no evidence on that s–t, bro. Tory ain’t do it, I promise you. It’s always ‘Free Tory.’ Show the bullet wound, b—.”

In addition to Ross’ frequent commentary, just two weeks ago, DJ Akademiks was deposed by Megan’s team about whether or not he was solicited to take such a strong stance against her online.

He reportedly called her a “liar” during his deposition, and while on his livestream with Ross, he claimed he may have to return to re-answer one question.

“They’re not giving up,” he reiterated.