Dems ask what else Trump is hiding after release of alleged bizarre birthday letter to Epstein

The U.S. House Committee on Oversight released another tranche of unsealed documents related to convicted sex trafficker and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein late Monday. Among the documents is a 2003 letter President Donald Trump, then just a New York real estate mogul, allegedly sent to Epstein for his 50th birthday.

The sexually suggestive letter also displays what appears to be Trump’s signature, though allies of the president quickly argued that it does not match Trump’s famous signature. Though the White House denied the bizarre letter was written or signed by Trump, Democrats aren’t convinced.

“No surprise the note *does* exist. More proof this White House cover-up is to protect Trump, the powerful, and the wealthy. Release the full files now,” wrote U.S. Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., whose committee motion led to the Oversight panel’s successful vote to subpoena the Epstein files.

The letter, released by the FBI and originating from Epstein’s estate, includes a drawing of a woman’s naked body and what reads like a poem in which Trump allegedly writes, “We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.” In a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal for reporting about the letter, Trump called it “fake.”

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, a member of the House Oversight Committee, told CNN’s “The Source with Kaitlan Collins” on Monday that the latest documents showing connections between Epstein and Trump, including a photo of Epstein holding a life-sized novelty check for $22,500 depicting a payment from Trump to Epstein, are further proof that Trump cannot be trusted.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 08: Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol Building on September 08, 2025 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Also Read:Man exonerated after 27 years in Minnesota prison when key witness admits she committed the murder

“We have a president that is sitting in office that obviously had a very close relationship with arguably one of the worst pedophiles that we’ve ever seen in this country and he’s gone from, ‘I don’t really know him like that [to] ‘No, we’re not really that close,” said Crockett.

“He said there never was this birthday book, there never was this letter, and I think it goes to his credibility or lack thereof when it comes down to this particular investigation,” she continued. “This literally is so big as someone who practiced criminal law in Texas, in Arkansas, and in federal courts, I have never seen a case this big, and I did it for literally over 15 years.”

Democrats have also joined a small number of Republicans in calling for greater transparency from the Department of Justice for Epstein’s victims, many of whom held a press conference with lawmakers on Capitol Hill last week. Survivors say they were not informed by the DOJ that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s co-conspirator, was moved to a minimum-security prison after meeting with Trump’s former personal attorney, Todd Blance, who now serves as the DOJ’s deputy attorney general.

“For years, Epstein’s victims have been ignored and invalidated. What they went through was horrifying,” said U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., also a member of the House Oversight Committee, in a statement provided to theGrio. “This disgusting birthday note, which Trump said didn’t exist, is more proof of the institutional coverup meant to protect the powerful.”

Pressley added, “The files must be released and a public hearing with survivors must be granted to ensure the accountability that survivors deserve.”