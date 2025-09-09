Tyler Perry’s accuser to detail sexual harassment claims in new interview

Actor Derek Dixon, who accused Tyler Perry of sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed in June, is getting ready to share details about his experience with the film and television producer in an upcoming interview with ABC News.

“I got into bed, and I noticed that he jumped into bed with me as well, and started rubbing my leg, and I jumped up out of bed,” Dixon says in a clip, recounting the first alleged incident.

Dixon, who appeared in Perry’s series “Ruthless” and “The Oval,” is seeking $260 million in damages. His lawsuit accuses Perry of sexual assault and workplace harassment, alleging that the producer repeatedly invited him to his home, touched him without consent, and sent unwanted sexual messages. According to Dixon, he also filed a claim with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in June 2024 before ultimately leaving “The Oval,” saying he could no longer withstand the alleged harassment.

In an email to The Hollywood Reporter, Dixon acknowledged that pursuing the lawsuit against the 55-year-old powerhouse has been “terrifying.” Even so, he says he felt compelled to come forward because he “couldn’t just let him get away with it.”

“Everyone deserves to go to work and do their job without their boss trying to have sex with them,” Dixon added. “My goal is to help ensure that the next generation of actors and creatives don’t have to choose between their dreams and their dignity.”

Perry’s legal team has firmly denied the allegations.

“This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam,” attorney Matthew Boyd said. “But Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail.”

Still, Dixon maintains his truth. “Unless someone’s been through something where they have their control over their bodies taken away, you don’t really understand the kind of feelings that you get in that moment,” Dixon concluded.