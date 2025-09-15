Black student found hanging from tree at Delta State University

The body of a Black student was found hanging from a tree at Delta State University early Monday, prompting horror on the Cleveland, Mississippi, campus.

According to the university’s chief of police, the body of 21-year-old Demartravion “Trey” Reed was discovered on Monday at approximately 7:05 a.m. local time.

“University Police was notified of what appeared to be the body of a Black male hanging from a tree (at) central campus near the DSU pickleball course,” said Delta State University Chief of Police Michael Peeler, who said the body was later identified as Reed, who is from Grenada, Mississippi.

“Our community is deeply saddened by this loss, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to families and friends and all those who were impacted by Trey’s loss,” said Delta State University President Daniel J. Ennis, reports MPB. “I’ve spoken to Trey’s family and expressed our heartbreak.”

Reed’s death has ignited shockwaves on the campus of Delta State, a public university with a 52% majority white campus and a Black population of 36%.

Despite online comments describing the death as a lynching–harking back to the U.S. South’s well-documented history of lynching Black Americans–police chief Peeler said the circumstances behind Reed’s hanging are still under investigation. The investigation is conducted by the Cleveland Police Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, and the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office.

“As of this time, there’s no evidence of foul play,” Peeler said. “While there’s no evidence of foul play, the body has been retrieved by the Bolivar County Coroner’s Office.”

According to the Mississippi Free Press, Bolivar County Deputy Coroner Murray Roark, who assisted a medical examination of Reed’s body, said there was no evidence of broken arms or legs.

“I don’t think I should probably discuss this any further than that. My opinion is that it was self-done, and I have reasons for that,” said Roark, despite the death still being an active investigation.

A video of the horrific scene was apparently circulating online, prompting a Facebook account belonging to a woman named LaShay Reed, presumably a relative of Trey Reed, to take to the social media account to speak on behalf of the family.

“On be half of respect for our Family please please!! don’t do no Post no videos or anything… Just keep us In yall Prayers REED Family / Tillman Family,” the woman posted along with a photo of Trey Reed and family members.

“What done in Dark will come in Light,” she wrote in another post.

As a result of Reed’s death, classes and campus activities have been canceled. However, the campus did not go into full lockdown.

President Ennis stressed that the campus was “safe,” telling reporters, “Delta State University is a beautiful place to be. It’s just unfortunate, this loss that comes heavy to our campus.”