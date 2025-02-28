College student, 20, pledging Omega Psi Phi fraternity dies after an off-campus hazing ritual

A college student in Louisiana has died after participating in an un-sanctioned off-campus hazing ritual.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, at roughly 3:15 a.m. local time, Caleb Wilson, a 20-year-old mechanical engineering student at Southern University pledging Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., was pronounced dead at Baton Rouge General Hospital, reported CBS-affiliated station WAFB.

According to the Baton Rouge Police, Wilson had been participating in a ritual with fellow members of Omega Psi Phi at North Sherwood Forest Community Park, Fox-affiliated station WVUE reported. Per the police, Wilson had been standing in line with others as part of an initiation ritual when he collapsed. The college junior was then brought to the hospital by friends.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the student’s cause of death, according to WAFB.

In the meantime, WVUE reported that student organizations at Southern University have temporarily paused membership activities amid the ongoing investigation.

Southern University and A&M College’s Chancellor John K. Pierre confirmed and addressed the death in a post on the school’s Facebook page, writing, “It is with profound sadness that I share the devastating news of the passing of one of our students, Caleb Wilson.”

“Caleb, a junior from New Orleans majoring in mechanical engineering, was also a dedicated member of the Southern University ‘Human Jukebox’ Marching Band. This tragic loss leaves a void in our Jaguar family, and our thoughts and prayers are with Caleb’s family, friends, classmates, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Pierre continued.

“An off-campus incident is believed to have contributed to Caleb’s death. Southern University is cooperating fully with the Baton Rouge Police Department, which is leading the investigation. At this time, no further details are available,” the chancellor said, adding that counseling services would be available.

“In moments like these, it is important that we come together as a community to support one another and honor the memory of Caleb Wilson. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten,” concluded the post.

The Southern University Marching Band also paid tribute to its late band member on Facebook in a post featuring photos from his tenure performing with them.

“With heavy hearts, we share the devastating loss of one of our own, Caleb Wilson, a beloved member of the Southern University Human Jukebox and an incredible part of our Jaguar family,” began the band’s post.

“A talented trumpet player, a dedicated student, and a bright soul, Caleb was a mechanical engineering major who poured his passion into both his studies and his time with the Human Jukebox. His energy, spirit, and impact on those around him will never be forgotten,” the post added.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Caleb’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved him. Caleb, we appreciate your service to the Southern University Department of Bands,” the post continued before concluding with, “We love you. We will miss you. And you will forever hold a place in our hearts as an Eternal Juke. Rest in Power. ”

Founded at Howard University in 1911, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc, is a prominent Black fraternity whose members include Jessie Jackson, Shaquille O’Neal, Steve Harvey, and more.

This story is developing.