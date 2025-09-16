Dame Dash vs. Charlamagne Tha God: Explosive on-air beef overshadows Revolt TV chairman claim

Damon “Dame” Dash is no stranger to confrontation. Whether it’s his larger-than-life bravado, decades-long beefs, or relentless pursuit of control, Dash has a knack for commanding attention. His latest appearance on “The Breakfast Club” was no exception. What started as a tense exchange with Charlamagne Tha God quickly spiraled into accusations, insults, and even threats of violence.

Tensions were high from the moment the interview started. After setting a ground rule of not cutting each other off, the hip hop executive and co-hosts continuously engaged in back-and-forths about interrupting each other. This escalated to questions about the interviewers’ credibility. Dash specifically questioned Charlamagne’s integrity, suggesting the radio host has never said a bad word about Jay-Z, Dash’s former business partner turned longtime adversary. Dash didn’t hold back when pointing to Charlamagne’s Paper Planes shirt, a brand tied to Jay and Roc Nation executive Emory Jones.

“I’m thinking to myself, either you got a crush on this man or he’s paying you. One or the other,” Dame said. “So, I think you’re gay. I’m sorry.”

Charlamagne clapped back by calling Dash “broke,” sparking a rapid escalation. Dash, visibly irritated, didn’t mince words:

“I can punch you right in your face like a grown man and you won’t do s–t,” he warned. “If we was on the street right now and you were talking like that, I would’ve f—–d you up.”

After spewing insults like “Debt Dash” at each other on air, the music executive took to Instagram to further address Charlemagne.

“Charlemagne, I would advise you not to make up phony sources without real names, saying that anything I said was not true, or we will have a legal problem,” he wrote. “Don’t try to compromise my reputation. I have proof to support everything I say that will stand up in any court.”

It was a volatile clash, even for the show known for capturing viral, combustible moments. But it also came at a pivotal time for Dash. Outside of the drama, he dropped some significant announcements.

During the interview, Dash revealed he’s stepping in as the new chairman of “Revolt TV,” a role he insists comes with a “pathway to acquisition”—a position he will reportedly hold for one month. Following the explosive interview, “The Breakfast Club’s” Loren Lorosa tweeted, claiming sources at the network confirmed that he is not the chairman.

I just spoke to a lead publicist at @revolttv



who confirms to me .. Dame Dash is not the chairman of the network. pic.twitter.com/GVptQbmJP3 — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) September 16, 2025

A claim Dash directly responded to on Instagram writing: “Here goes the b——t, I’m the chairman for the month. If I acquire I will be official chairman. please stop playing with words. Just take that L.”

Currently, Vibe magazine has been the only publication to report the news. The media outlet has yet to release any public announcements about Dash’s temporary role with Revolt.

The partnership will funnel content from Dash’s own AmericaNu Network into REVOLT’s ecosystem, including his podcast “Bosses Take Losses” and a slate of archived projects like “My Paid in Full,” a docuseries revisiting the era depicted in the 2002 cult classic “Paid in Full,” which Dash originally produced, as reported by Vibe Magazine. The series will center his perspective and spotlight people who were actually there, reframing a story that’s long been mythologized in hip-hop lore.

Watch the explosive Breakfast Club interview below