Cardi B says some female artists she uplifted turned around and slept with her ex-husband Offset

Is Cardi B really the drama when she’s helped others who have, in turn, hurt her?

During a sit-down with Kelly Rowland for the latest episode of Spotify’s vodcast “Countdown To” about her forthcoming sophomore album, “Am I The Drama?”, the 32-year-old rapper revealed who has been the drama for her.

While seated on plush red low-back bubble chairs amid a blue sky and white clouds, in a clip, Rowland asked Cardi about the themes of victim versus villain in her new album.

“Well, I feel like in my seven years of fame, people have been dragging me through the mud to the point that I can’t even recognize myself anymore,” Cardi replied.

“It felt like every other month I’m canceled when I go through something, or when some people put me through something,” she continued. “It’s like, ‘Shut up, you want to be the victim so much, and you know what you be doing. It’s like, I really don’t be doing anything. Like, I just feel like I couldn’t get it right. And even when things seem like it’s calm, b— will start f— with me.”

She added how it got to a point where all the noise began to mess with her head, and she had to say point-blank: “I’m gonna stand in my power when it comes to everything.”

Her experience with fame’s ever-swinging pendulum of praise and backlash from the mob gave her empathy for others she saw rising in the industry around her, going through similar situations. She has even gone as far as to reach out to them to let them know what they’re experiencing is “temporary” and help put them on a little bit:

“When I see like a new little b-tch coming up… I’m sliding their DMs like, ‘hey, this is temporary,’” Cardi explained.

“But sometimes you gotta know who to do it with,” she warned to a gracefully stunned Rowland. “Because I have done that to b— that done went and f— my man and all that sh—. So it’s like, you gotta know who you being nice to, because it’s like these b— right here… you out there feeling sympathy for them and wishing them the best, and these b— will beat you.”

Cardi B is gearing up to release “Am I the Drama?” on September 19, seven years after her Grammy-winning debut, “Invasion of Privacy.” While chatting with Rowland, the star candidly unpacks her inspiration behind the new album, how she balances life as a mother of three with her music career, and how she mitigates headline-making drama, leaving the Destiny’s Child alum amusedly speechless several times throughout the conversation with her signature unfiltered style.

After the “WAP” rapper described feeling like needing to punch someone (potentially a recent ex) in the throat, Rowland, agape, said, “I didn’t know that was coming, but sometimes I feel like that too. I just don’t say it out loud.”

Cardi replied laughing, “I’ll say it, I f— say it for you!”