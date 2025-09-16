Fact check: Did the student found hung from a tree at Delta State University have broken bones?

The Bolivar County (Mississippi) Coroner’s office said in a statement released Tuesday (September 16) that a preliminary death investigation found that there were no signs of broken bones or assault on the body of De’Martravion “Trey” Reed, the 21-year-old student found hanged early Monday morning on the campus of Delta State University, according to the Clarion Ledger.

“Based on the preliminary examination, we can confirm that the deceased did not suffer any lacerations, contusions, compound fractures, broken bones, or injuries consistent with an assault. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the individual was physically attacked before his death,” read the statement from the coroner’s office.

Around 730 a.m. on Monday, September 15, Reed was found hanging from a tree near the campus pickleball courts. Reed, who was from Grenada, Miss., was pronounced dead by county officials at 8 a.m.

Shortly after news broke about the death of Reed, rumors began circulating online of suspected foul play in the hanging, especially given the recent rhetoric and raised tensions in the wake of the shooting death of Charlie Kirk on September 10 in Utah. Rumors of broken bones and other injuries were being reported, but the coroner’s office said those rumors could not be corroborated.

According to Mississippi’s WREG, Reed’s mother told the outlet that she had spoken to her son on Friday and he shared that he was happy to be at Delta State.

Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi.

“Trey was our little quiet light,” the family told WAPT. “He was sweet, well-mannered, and would give you the world if he could. We ask that you continue to keep our family in your prayers as we continue to navigate through these unforeseen times.”

Many public figures have expressed both concern and doubt about reports that Reed harmed himself.

“Am I wrong to be skeptical about public hanging as a form of suicide in 2025?” wrote Princeton Professor Eddie S. Glaude Jr.

The chief of police for Delta State University said the investigation is ongoing pending a full autopsy, noting that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was also assisting with the case.

On Monday, Delta State cancelled classes and other activities in the wake of the news, though school president Dr. Dan Ennis shared that he did not believe there was any threat to other students or the campus community as a whole.