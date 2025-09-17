Sergio Hudson sets record straight on his comments about celebrity attendance at Black Fashion Week Shows

There’s always a moment in New York Fashion Week when the glamour, gowns, and cameras feel like they create more questions than answers. For designer Sergio Hudson, that moment came this season, not because of a missing hem or a staging mishap, but because of an Instagram Story that raised an uncomfortable question: Why aren’t more Black “A-list” celebrities supporting Black designers?

Hudson’s original remarks, which went viral, stirred up many reactions. Some social media users praised his candor, while others wondered if he was unfairly pointing fingers. Either way, the conversation caught fire. In light of that, the designer took to Instagram to clarify his original statement.

“Hey everyone, I just want to clear the air a bit after a simple story I posted seems to have gone viral. Let me be clear–I’m not upset, hurt, or complaining at all,” Hudson wrote in an Instagram post. “My show was well attended by people who love me and our brand– industry pros, celebrities, my amazing clients, and the press all showed up to support.”

And he’s not wrong. Stars filled the front row and even took the runway of his Spring 2026 Ready-to-Wear Show. From Mary J. Blige to Jordan Chiles to Sherri Shepherd, Bethann Hardison, and many more, the guest list for his show was filled with notable Black stars. Additionally, the designer captured the attention of “Love Island” fans by featuring he reality show’s cast member Olandria as a model in the show.

However, on Monday, social media users reacted to an Instagram story post he shared, in which he wrote: “My answer to why some Black a-listers didn’t come to my show even though they were here…White adjacency is a hell of a drug. I pray my brothers and sisters get healing one day.”

While his words sparked various thoughts among users, Hudson explained that the post was simply a response to the questions he had been asked repeatedly this season.

“With New York Fashion Week being so packed, people kept asking why certain individuals attend some shows, but not ours or other Black designers’ shows,” Hudson continued. “Honestly, the only answer I can give is that some folks, maybe consciously or subconsciously, believe that white adjacency brings more relevance. I pray one day my brothers and sisters learn that we bring relevance to brands, not the other way around. This is a lesson I’m continuing to learn myself every day.”

Ultimately, the designer who has created looks for Beyoncé, Keke Palmer, Michelle Obama, and more, concluded the statement with a caption that read: “Hate to have to address this on such a joyous week but can’t let people run with the wrong narrative lol.”