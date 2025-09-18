Jemele Hill reacts to Megyn Kelly calling her ‘ugly’: ‘If you go low, I go to the gutter’

Michelle Obama once said, “When they go low, we go high.” However, Jemele Hill is making it clear she is not Obama.

On Wednesday, September 17, during the final moments of a livestream on YouTube, the 49-year-old journalist and media personality didn’t show any reservations about meeting Megyn Kelly where she is after the 54-year-old conservative commentator’s recent remarks referring to Hill as “ugly.”

“I rarely respond to personal attacks from other media members because I think it doesn’t serve me,” Hill wrote in the caption of a post on Threads sharing the clip.

“But I ain’t [Michelle Obama,]” she continued. “With certain things, if you go low, I go to the gutter. Megyn Kelly called me ugly and said I needed some work done. And for that, I had to fry her.”

In the clip, Hill notes that she’s become aware of recent comments from Kelly insulting her appearance amid recent remarks Hill made in regards to Charlie Kirk.

“I get called names all the time, but what you not gonna do is call me ugly, because this face card ain’t never been declined,” she began.

“What I would say that you might want to do — and shout out to my boy Don Lemon for bringing this to our attention — instead of worrying about what the f— I look like, about what mascara I use or don’t use, perhaps you should be more worried about what’s happening in your house,” she added before a playing a clip of Lemon defending Hill and also vaguely suggesting Kelly’s husband has a wandering eye for men.

“Megan, you got more pressing things to worry about than what Jemele Hill saying,” she continued. “You got more pressing things to worry about than what’s coming out of my mouth according to Don Lemon. So if I were you, I’d deal with that and worry less about what I’m wearing. Worry less about what foundation number I’m using; if I’m using Mac products or Fenty Beauty, I wouldn’t worry about that. I’d worry about my house, because we good over here.”

In case there was any doubt about how she feels, Hill ended with another clip of a woman declaring “f— you” to a person and anyone who has ever supported them and had a hand in making them who they are today.

The unfiltered response arrives on the heels of Hill drawing backlash for a since-deleted post about the shooting of right-wing podcaster and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. The post, in which Hill claimed Kirk’s shooting was a “white supremacist gang hit,” drew the ire of Kelly in particular.

During a recent episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the commentator criticized Hill’s appearance, suggesting she needed makeup and a different camera angle because she was “not attractive enough to have that extreme close-up.”

“You can’t both be ugly on the outside and the inside. You need to choose one. Okay, choose one,” she said.

In the caption of her post on Threads, after Hill gave her a piece of her own mind, she wondered what it would be like to encounter Kelly in the future.

“Let’s see if she keeps that same energy should she see me in person,” she wrote, adding “Doubt it.”