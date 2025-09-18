‘You’re better than that’: Steph Curry checks Killer Mike for cracking jokes about his wife

Steph Curry doesn’t usually waste time on social media chatter. But when the internet tried it with Ayesha Curry, and Killer Mike laughed along, he made an exception.

The whole thing started after content creator @boowoodz234 dropped a video on TikTok and Instagram, dragging Ayesha, accusing her of taking “every opportunity to embarrass” her husband. In addition to criticizing her candor in interviews, the content creator quipped: “She wants to go be GloRilla or some sh–,” Woodz says in the video. “Like, we get it, bro. Just go drop an album or some sh–.”

Mike found that comment to be especially funny, so much so that the rapper commented under the post saying: “My n—a said she wanna go be Glo!!! Man, Steph doesn’t deserve the embarrassment [for real]. God bless him.”

Curry, who somehow stumbled across the video about his wife and marriage, was particularly surprised to see the rapper’s comment under the post and wasted no time calling him out.

“@killermike naaaaa not you Mike,” Curry wrote responding to Mike’s since-deleted comment. “I’m cool [staying] silent and letting these other clowns have [their] moment! And you’re the worst of them @boowoodz234. But you’re better than that @killermike. Stay in your lane and let God keep blessing me like he is. We r good over here.”

Social media users quickly came to the Curry family’s defense, calling out how “weird” it is for social media users, especially men, to comment on another man’s wife.

“It’s weird how some of these men stay speaking on someone else’s marriage instead of minding the business that pays them,” one person wrote on Threads. “Just weird!!”

“Mind you…Steph is happily married – while all these men with NO WIFE are flustered,” one user wrote on Instagram.

Many users believe that Ayesha Curry’s candor in interviews fueled the content creator’s comments. Over the years, the mom of four and entrepreneur has been very honest about adjusting to life as an NBA wife, a place she never expected to be in. Steph and Ayesha first met when they were teenagers and started dating in 2008, a year before he decided to join the NBA Draft.

“It’s a double-edged sword because parts of it have afforded me doors to be open. I’m grateful for that side of things. But on the flip side, in the beginning, I hated it so much. I did not sign up for that,” Ayesha said in an August episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. “I didn’t know that he was going to end up playing basketball. Like he said, he wanted to be a high school basketball coach.”

In the episode, the “Sweet July” founder also discussed the scrutiny she receives about her appearance and how critical it made her of herself when they first stepped into the spotlight. From not feeling “Black enough for the Black community” to struggling with the large influx of attention her husband received from women and subconsciously desiring some male attention as well, Curry is no stranger to social media’s harsh reactions to her candor.

“She ain’t expect to be an NBA wife, probably didn’t realize she married an all-time great too,” one Threads user noted. “Her entire life and accomplishments will be dwarfed and overlooked forever, that has to suck – but tell a friend. She also probably doesn’t have any friends. I imagine everyone she knows fakes nice with her to be in the Curry inner circle.”

Ultimately, with over 15 years of marriage under their belts, I doubt either Steph or Ayesha is worried about what any content creator or Killer Mike has to say about their relationship dynamic.