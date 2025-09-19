Controversial Oklahoma sign calls for “eye for an eye” and to “take out” several Democrats, Black TV personalities after Kirk killing

A controversial sign was put up in Antlers, Oklahoma, a town of about 2,000 in the southeastern part of the state that called for several Democratic leaders and media personalities to be “taken out,” in response to the killing of Charlie Kirk on September 10 in Utah, according to KXII 12, a news outlet serving the Texoma region of Texas and Oklahoma.

The sign, which also reads “Eye for an Eye, ”a suggestion of equal and opposite revenge, included pictures of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Whoopi Goldberg, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Symone Sanders, among others. The words on the bottom part of the sign read, “Deepest Sympathies for Charlie Kirk.”

The sign, though, wasn’t up for long. A resident of Antlers took the sign down and set it ablaze. Kristi Mack, upon seeing the sign, decided to take matters into her own hands.

“I saw a lot of people posting on Facebook that were mortified over the sign that was posted at the edge of town. I was just horrified and saddened that somebody in our community would want to fight vengeance with vengeance. And I didn’t want that to happen, so I just went and took it down myself,” she said.

Antlers is a small, tight-knit community, so the person who put the sign up went to Mack and threatened to have her put in jail unless they paid her “restitution” for the sign.

“About 20 minutes later, the person, came to my house that owned the sign and was very angry, respectful, but angry, told me that if I would pay restitution, that he would not have me thrown in jail,” said Mack. She continued, “He had already went to the police about it. So I paid the restitution and it was the best $100 I’ve ever spent.”