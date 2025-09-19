LeBron James reflects on 12 Years of marriage to Savannah James and the perception of a ‘picture perfect’ marriage

LeBron James is getting candid about not having a “picture-perfect” marriage.

During a recent appearance on the “360 with Speedy” podcast, the 40-year-old NBA star, who just celebrated his wedding anniversary, opened up about his 12-year marriage to 39-year-old beauty brand founder Savannah James.

“I’m gonna be honest, a relationship is never picture perfect,” he told host Speedy Morman around the 15-minute mark after he was asked if he could divulge the secret to a seemingly perfect marriage.

“But … if you’re okay with working through the hardships and the adverse moments, then it will make it all worth it,” he continued. “Man, like we’ve been together since high school, so sh— ain’t gonna always be a bed of roses in any relationship, you know, let alone someone that you living with for over 20 years.”

Beyond bestowing that reality check, he also gave his top three keys to a successful marriage: the first being communication, and the second being honesty.

He added, “Number three is just you have to be okay with being uncomfortable in relationships sometimes, man. You can’t always have it your way. You can’t always think that, you know, ‘my way or the highway.’ It’s never gonna work that way. You know, just saying ‘Happy, Happy wife, happy life.’ That sh— real, bro.”

High school sweethearts, LeBron and Savannah married on September 14, 2013 ten years after the basketball legend made his professional debut. The couple, who share three kids, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 20, Bryce Maximus, 17, and Zhuri Nova, 10, have given the world an up-close look into their dynamic on Netflix’s reality series “Starting 5.”

On Sunday, to mark 12 years together, LeBron celebrated with a sweet post to his Instagram Stories. The post included a photo of Savannah during a romantic dinner with several heart eye and brown heart emojis.

“Happy anniversary my beautiful,” he wrote, per People magazine, with a queen and butterfly emoji and added, “I love you mama!” with an infinity emoji.

While chatting with Speedy he emphazied that all relationships have their seasons.

“For real, it’s not gonna be a bed of roses,” he reiterated.

Referencing the New Edition “Can You Stand the Rain,” he added, “And if you’re okay with going through the rain, can you stand the rain, Champ? Can you stand the rain, man, they said it.”

Elsewhere in the discussion, the topic of Drake—and where things stand between LeBron and Drake following the latter’s rap beef with Kendrick Lamar—came up.

“Always wish him the best,” LeBron said, keeping it brief. “Obviously [we’re in] different places right now, currently. He’s doing his thing, I’m doing mine, but it’s always love for sure.”