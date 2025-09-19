Luenell’s emotional post about how Black people are feeling right now is relatable

Comedian Luenell put into words what many of us have been holding in—not just for the past week but honestly for the past nine months under the Trump administration.

So far, September has been heavy. Multiple mass shootings have rocked schools. Universities have faced terrorist threats. A Black man’s body was found hanging from a tree. People, from Hollywood to Main Street, are losing their jobs for simply exercising their First Amendment rights. And that’s not even the full weight of this year’s news cycle.

Last night, Luenell took to Instagram with a vulnerable post, laying bare how all of this is landing on her as a Black woman in America.

“To be Black in this country, is to wake up every day, knowing that even some people in your circle, neighbors, some extended familiar members, co-workers are praising Racists, who wish to see us back on the plantation and canceling people who are against the F—–y,” she captioned a selfie of herself with tears in her eyes, adding the hashtags: “This is what we deal with,” “Let’s not compare our traumas,” “Y’all VOTED for this,” “Sad AF,” “Revolution is upon us,” “lynchings” and “And still we rise.”

Her comment section was quickly filled up with folks who felt the same ache.

“Hurts like hell. We didn’t ask for this. We were born black, a race/ethnicity that we can’t change. Stay strong, my people,” one user commented.

Another added: “Yup. But we need to know their truth to no longer move in ignorance. Time to find true tribe and build on solid ground no more quick sand.”

The exhaustion is real. Whether you’re out here speaking on the frontlines or taking a quieter, informed stance, we’re all moving through this reality together.

But as journalist Joy Reid reminded us, retreating entirely from what’s happening around us isn’t an option.

“I know there’s a temptation when the bad things are happening, to just kind of go dark and say, ‘I’m only going to watch Tubi and I’m not going to pay any attention. I’m just going to watch the housewives, and I’m going to forget everything else.’ You have the right to watch the housewives and watch Tubi. You should enjoy your life, but you need to remain informed, because what you don’t want is to have these things hit you like you walked into the street and got [hit] by a Mack truck,” she previously told theGrio.

Still, even in the middle of collective grief and ongoing trauma, there’s pride. As one user reminded Luenell, and all of us: “It’s tough being Black but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”