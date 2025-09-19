Tina Knowles opens up about Blue Ivy’s future after summer of performing with Beyoncé

After Blue Ivy spent the summer taking the world by storm on stage alongside her mom during the “Cowboy Carter Tour,” Tina Knowles is divulging what’s next for her granddaughter’s budding career.

The 71-year-old author and famous matriarch opened up about Blue Ivy on Thursday, September 18, while speaking to People magazine during the annual AIDS benefit “The Elizabeth Taylor Night of Compassion.”

When it came to picking up the musical baton from her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Knowles said, “I don’t know if that’s her passion.”

“She can do so many things,” she continued. “She can paint, she writes poetry, anything she puts her mind to do, she’s good at. So I don’t know what she’s going to do.”

She added, “I think she would be great at music, [she] would kill it. But I don’t think that that’s her passion.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed Blue Ivy as their first child together in January 2012 before eventually welcoming fraternal twins, Rumi and Sir, in June 2017. In the years since, after kicking the tradition off on the Renaissance Tour, Blue has become a fixture at her mom’s shows. During the “Cowboy Carter Tour,” her little sister Rumi joined in for a few of the stops.

Last year, Beyoncé told GQ that it was Blue Ivy’s decision to join her on stage as one of her dancers. However, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer was staunchly against it initially.

“Blue is an artist,” she told the publication. “She has great taste in music and fashion. She is a fantastic editor, painter and actress. She has been creating characters since she was three. She’s a natural, but I did not want Blue onstage. Blue wanted it for herself.”

She continued, “She took it seriously and she earned it. And most importantly, she had fun! We all watched her grow more and more every night before our eyes.”