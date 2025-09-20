Marlon Wayans defends HIM movie after low Rotten Tomatoes score

Marlon Wayans is responding to the mixed critical reception of HIM with perspective. The actor and producer took to social media to acknowledge the film’s low Rotten Tomatoes score while reminding fans that critics don’t always define a movie’s legacy.

“I respect critics,” Wayans wrote. “Their job is to Critique. I respect their work. It shapes our industry. But an opinion does not always mean it’s everyone’s opinion. Some movies are ahead of the curve. Innovation is not always embraced and art is to be interpreted and it’s subjective. I’ve had a career of making classic movies that weren’t critically received and those movies went on to be CLASSICS. So don’t take anyone’s opinion just go see for yourself. Love to all. Him in theaters now.”

Alongside his statement, Wayans posted screenshots of past Rotten Tomatoes scores for some of his biggest films, including White Chicks (15%), Don’t Be a Menace in South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (32%), and Scary Movie 2 (13%). Each of those movies, initially dismissed by critics, went on to become fan favorites and cult classics.

Wayans’ latest role in HIM is a dramatic turn. The Monkeypaw production from Oscar winner Jordan Peele casts him as Isaiah White, an eight-time championship quarterback who offers to train rising football star Cameron Cade (Tyriq Withers) after a life-threatening attack derails his career. What begins as a lifeline quickly unravels into a descent into psychological and body horror at Isaiah’s isolated compound, which he shares with his influencer wife, Elsie (Julia Fox).

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 17: (L-R) Jordan Peele and Marlon Wayans attend the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Him” at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Tyriq Withers, who stars alongside Wayans, credits him with inspiring him to bring his best self to the screen, calling it a “direct correlation with what I was experiencing as an actor, cast into a big studio film, being opposite an iconic actor like Marlon Wayans,” in an interview with theGrio. “So I think that preparation whipped me into shape like, ‘okay, I have something to prove. I want to show up and I want to do a good job.’”

Directed by Justin Tipping (KICKS) and co-written with Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, the film pushes the boundaries of sports and horror, with a supporting cast that includes Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies, Maurice Greene, Guapdad 4000, and Tierra Whack.

HIM, the movie, opened in theaters last night.