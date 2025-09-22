Byron Allen returns to late night network television tonight: ‘Comics Unleashed’ relaunches on CBS Network and Paramount+

Byron Allen is making his return to CBS Network’s late-night lineup with back-to-back airings of ‘Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen’ tonight, Monday, September 22, at 12:37 a.m, immediately following ‘The Late Show’ with Stephen Colbert.

The show is a roundtable-style talk show that features a star-studded slate of comedic talent hosted by its namesake, the vaunted comedian-turned-business mogul, Byron Allen. “Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen” is the show launched by Allen in 2006 that has featured over 550 individual comedians over the years. “Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen” is taking over the spot previously occupied by “After Midnight with Taylor Tomlinson.” Tomlinson stepped away from the show to focus on her stand-up comedy career.

Allen is the first African American male late-night host on broadcast network television.

Initially announced in May, via Allen Media Group, the parent company of TheGrio, Allen shared, “‘Comics Unleashed’ is a true passion for me, simply because this world can never have enough laughter. I created this show so that the best comedians can all come together and help bring non-stop laughter.”

Allen got his start in standup comedy as a teenager in 1975, later making history in 1979 at the age of 18 by becoming the youngest comedian ever to perform on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.” Allen launched a legendary comedy career that included hosting his own syndicated “The Byron Allen Show,” which debuted in 1989. From there, he turned his comedy career into a successful and ever-expanding business empire.

Byron Allen is seen here as a teenager pitching jokes to David Letterman after being scouted by Jimmie Walker from Good Times. (Photo courtesy of Byron Allen)

After purchasing The Weather Channel in 2018, Allen then purchased HBCU Go in 2021, making him the first businessman to globally syndicate Black college sports for television.

Allen Media Group will produce over 130 brand new episodes of “Comics Unleased with Byron Allen” for the 2025-2026 television season. The lineup of the first week’s slate of shows will include back-to-back airings of a newly produced episode and an archived episode, save for Friday, which will air two archived episodes:

Monday, Sept. 22

Orlando Leyba; Caroline Rhea; Finesse Mitchell; Jamie Kennedy (NEW)

Keith Alberstadt; Pete Lee; Arnez J; Laurie Kilmartin

Tuesday, Sept. 23

Helen Hong; Brad Williams; Jay Mohr; Ron G (NEW)

Arnez J; Patrick Keane; Steve Treviño; Cory Kahaney

Wednesday, Sept. 24

Jeff Dye; Erica Rhodes; Mike E. Winfield; Adam Ferrara (NEW)

Cory Kahaney; Harland Williams; Mike Vecchione; Karlous Miller

Thursday, Sept. 25

Jiaoying Summers; Mark Ellis; Bill Engvall; Owen Smith (NEW)

Mike Vecchione; John Roy; Tony Baker; Jodi Miller

Friday, Sept. 26

Orlando Leyba; Caroline Rhea; Finesse Mitchell; Jamie Kennedy (OAD: 9/22/25)

Ant; Andrew Norelli; Al Jackson; Sarah Colonna

Episodes will air on CBS and will also be available to stream live on Paramount+.