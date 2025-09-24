‘Judge..That’s a good man,’: Yung Miami urges judge to release Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in new letter

Yung Miami is standing by Sean “Diddy” Combs ahead of his upcoming sentencing.

The rapper, born Caresha Brownlee— one half of the hip-hop duo City Girls—wrote a letter of support for her former partner, who was convicted earlier this year on two felony counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. While Diddy was acquitted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, he faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced in October.

In her letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, Miami said she could not speak to allegations before she met Diddy, but wanted to share the person she came to know during their relationship.

“For three of those years, I was in a public relationship with Sean, and during that time, I witnessed—and came to know—a different person than the one often portrayed,” she wrote, per Complex. “Behind the scenes, he was loving, genuine, supportive, and always encouraging. He motivated me, believed in me, and helped me grow both personally and professionally.”

Miami recalled how Diddy invited her to her first Met Gala in 2023, a moment she said symbolized his commitment to opening doors for Black people in spaces where they’ve been excluded. She also credited him for giving her a platform for her “Caresha Please” podcast on his Revolt network, calling it an opportunity that shifted her career.

“[He] pushed me to grow and taught me how to be a better business woman,” she noted. “He helped me find balance between chasing my dreams and being present for my family, because that’s what he did—no matter how busy he was, he never missed holidays or special moments with his family.”

The City Girls star emphasized Diddy’s philanthropic work and highlighted his decision to pursue anger management and therapy, framing it as a commitment to self-growth.

“There were so many moments where he gave—quietly, privately, without cameras, because his heart genuinely wanted to help,” she said, adding later, “In my personal experience, Sean is not a danger or a threat to the community. … I truly believe that he belongs at home, with his family.”

She concluded the letter with: “Judge..That’s a good man.”

Miami’s letter is one of 75 submitted in support of Combs. His legal team has argued for a sentence no longer than 14 months—effectively time served as of the date of his sentencing hearing.