For the first time in years, ‘SNL’ set to begin season without a Black woman in the cast

“Saturday Night Live”’s recent cast turnover has left the show without a Black woman in its cast, the 19th reported.

On Friday, September 12, Ego Nwodim announced she was leaving the NBC sketch comedy series after seven seasons in a post on Instagram.

“The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight,” the 37-year-old comedian wrote. “But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL.”

“I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support, and friendship,” she continued. “Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories (and that laughter) with me always.”

She concluded her post by saying, “Now invite me to your weddings to please!”

Nwodim joined “SNL” in 2018 as a featured player and was promoted to the repertory cast in 2020. During her tenure, she became known for standout sketches, including the viral “Lisa from Temecula,” her recurring “Miss Eggy” character, and a recent “Weekend Update” moment that led to the audience cursing on live TV.

The actress was only the eighth Black woman to join the cast full-time in 50 seasons, Variety reported. She is part of a legacy that includes Danitra Vance, the first Black woman to be added to the repertory cast, and household names like Maya Rudolph, Sasheer Zamata, and Leslie Jones.

Another Black cast member, Devon Walker, also exited after Season 50.

Walker joined SNL as a featured player in 2022, was promoted to repertory in 2024, and left the show in 2025 after three seasons.

In his departure announcement, he described SNL as “sometimes … toxic as hell” even though he said the decision to leave was akin to a divorce.

“To me, jobs in this industry feel like a bunch of little marriages,” he wrote at the time. “Some of em last for a long time if we’re lucky, but most of them are fleeting. Permanent until they’re not. That’s the deal. You know what it is when you sign up.”

The changes have drawn reactions from across the comedy world. Fellow “SNL” alum Punkie Johnson expressed shock, commenting, “Wtf is happening… This is like the departed.”

Meanwhile, comedian Wanda Sykes weighed in on the cast shakeup during a recent appearance on the “Sherri” show hosted by Sherri Shepherd and what this might mean for Kenan Thompson, the show’s longest-serving cast member since 2003.

“Boy, Kenan’s gonna be in a lot of wigs, huh?” she joked.