MAGA ‘Fearless Debaters’ group removed from Tennessee State University campus

This week, Tennessee State University students were met with a surprise on their walk to class. On Tuesday, the Nashville HBCU reported that a group of people, unaffiliated with the university, appeared on campus around 3 pm without prior notice.

The group known as “Fearless Debaters,” reportedly appeared on TSU’s campus with filming equipment, “Make America Great Again” hats, and signs that read “DEI should be illegal” and “deport all illegals now.” According to the group, TSU was the first HBCU on their “fearless tour,” which aims “to bring honest conversation and open debate back to America’s college campuses,” and was inspired by Charlie Kirk.

A university statement states that “any demonstration or protest activity requires advance approval and permitting,” which prompted TSU police and staff to escort these individuals off campus “without incident.”

Students quickly took to social media to not only notify each other, but also to document the moment. One student’s video showcases TSU students joining campus police escorting the group off campus. A large crowd of students gathered, booing the far-right group as they packed their belongings.

Following the incident, Cam Highby, a member of the group, took to X, claiming that students “stole our stuff, followed us to our car, attacked the car, shouted ‘BLACK POWER’ and blocked our exit” during the “riot” that erupted on campus. However, the university emphasized in its statement that “at all times, TSU students conducted themselves in a professional and respectful manner,” during the incident.

The moment quickly sparked reactions on social media from both sides.

After Charlie Kirk’s murder several HBCUs were threatened with violence. Doing something like this in this social climate was a choice to get this specific outcome. You got what you were looking for & got the content you wanted. Grown men bothering teens — DJ Flow (@ITSDJFLOW) September 24, 2025

Defund Tennessee State University. — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) September 24, 2025

Person who hates black ppl goes to black community to antagonize and hate and is treated like a threat and antagonizer. Shocking. — phillys black marxist ☭ (@Forever_noir_) September 24, 2025

While the far-right tried to use this as means to justify the Trump administration’s attempts to attack HBCU funding, TSU alum and author Candice Benbow noted how the moment endangered “the lives of young Black people who are simply trying to get an education.”

“The targeting of HBCUs, in this moment, deserves serious and immediate attention from national leadership.”

The NAACP Nashville chapter released a statement standing in solidarity with the TSU student body, noting how “infuriated and alarmed” the organization is by groups like “Fearless Debaters” targeting HBCUs.

“This incident was not an isolated act of political expression –– it was an intentional effort to antagonize, disrupt, and instill fear in a space created to be safe, affirming, and supportive of Black students,” the statement read. “While we recognize and respect that free speech is a constitutional right, there is a clear and urgent distinction between constructive dialogue and rhetoric deliberately designed to provoke, demean, and endanger the psychological safety of students at HBCUs.”

As previously reported by theGrio, earlier this month, HBCUs nationwide faced a wave of violent threats, prompting lockdowns and security sweeps.

Ultimately, TSU says, “The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff remain our highest priority. TSU will continue to uphold university policies and ensure that campus remains a safe, welcoming, and orderly environment for all members of our community.”