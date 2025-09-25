13-year-old Sanjay Samuel dies 2 days after Queens shooting

A Queens family is mourning the loss of 13-year-old Sanjay Samuel, a middle schooler whose life was cut short after he was shot in the head near a Dunkin’ Donuts in Cambria Heights on Monday morning.

Samuel was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but by Tuesday, his mother, Vilene Griffith, told CBS News New York that her son was brain-dead. After additional tests confirmed there was no brain activity, he was pronounced dead on Wednesday at 12:35 p.m.

“My whole world has crumbled apart,” Griffith told CBS News, remembering her final moments with her son before he left for school. “He said, ‘Mom, bye.’ I said, ‘Love you. See you this afternoon.’ I said, ‘Call me when you get there.’ And then I got a call that Sanjay’s at the hospital; he’s been shot, and my whole world has crumbled apart.”

Police have not determined whether Sanjay was the intended target, and no arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

For the Samuel family, the loss is devastating. Sanjay’s parents described him as a joyful presence who filled their home with love. His father, Theophilus Samuel, recalled sitting at his son’s bedside in disbelief as doctors explained there was nothing more they could do.

“My heart is overwhelmed with grief for my Sanjay,” Griffith continued. “There’s no more Sanjay in the house. No more Sanjay in the neighborhood. Sanjay will be surely missed by everyone.”

Despite their anguish, the family has chosen to donate Sanjay’s organs, hoping his death can bring life to others.

“This is the last thing ever in my mind that I would have thought could have happened to Sanjay,” she shared. “I’m numb. I’m speechless. I’m just numb.”

His uncle, Elvin Griffith, said the family is demanding accountability and community change. “We are looking forward for justice in this particular case. We are looking forward for changes in the community,” he said.

