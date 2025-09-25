Family of Kiah Duggins shares Obamas’ condolence letter after DC plane crash

The Obamas shared in the grief of those killed in January’s tragic midair collision — in particular, a former White House intern whose life was cut short.

In February, shortly after the plane crash, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama reached out to the family of Kiah Duggins, a 30-year-old civil rights attorney who once interned with Michelle Obama’s Let Girls Learn initiative, to express their condolences and reflect on her time working alongside them.

“Barack and I were heartbroken to learn about Kiah’s passing, and we are praying for you, your family, and your entire Wichita community in this incredibly difficult time,” the Obamas wrote to her parents, Dr. Maurice and Gwen Duggins, in a letter shared with People magazine.

“Kiah was, by every measure, exceptional,” the letter continued. “We got to know Kiah when she interned at the White House. It didn’t take much to realize how special she was. Kiah went above and beyond on every task.”

The Obamas went on to describe Kiah as someone who excelled in her professional pursuits and inspired the next generation through her commitment to justice and education. They told her family they were “deeply saddened” to learn of her death and that they hoped the memories of her work and impact could offer “some measure of comfort” as they mourned.

The letter added, “Scripture tells us, “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” In the days ahead, we know Kiah’s light will continue to shine — giving us strength and showing us the way. We are so grateful to have gotten to know her during her time here on this earth, and to be among the many, many lives she touched.”

On Wednesday, January 29, Duggins was among 67 people killed when an American Airlines jet collided midair with a Black Hawk helicopter, sending both aircraft into the Potomac River in the deadliest U.S. aviation disaster in more than 20 years. She had just returned to her hometown of Wichita, Kansas, to care for her mother following breast cancer surgery and was flying back to her life in Washington, D.C., when the crash occurred. She’s survived by her mother, father, two younger siblings, a boyfriend, and friends.

This month would have marked her 31st birthday. Duggins had built a life rooted in service and advocacy. A Harvard Law graduate, she worked with the nonprofit Civil Rights Corps litigating cases nationwide and was preparing to begin a faculty role at Howard University. Her mother told People that even as a child, Kiah stood up for others, and as an adult, she carried the same determination in her career.

In the aftermath of her death, Gwen told the outlet she is still searching for answers to significant questions.

“Why me or why her? Why did she have to die?” she posed, adding, “Those are answers that I don’t think I will get on this side of heaven.”