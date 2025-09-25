Keke Palmer hilariously shuts down viral date request from college student: ‘I’m not ready to be a cougar’

KeKe Palmer recently had to let a “young man” down easy after he boldly attempted to shoot his shot, and true to form, she did so with a now viral, hilarious response.

It all started when Cole Smith, a college student—upon learning the 32-year-old actress and singer was single—posted a TikTok asking Palmer out on a date. Smith leaned all the way into his playful pitch, joking about his “scruff,” the 11-year age gap between them, and even his stash of Nutri-Grain bars.

“I’m throwing my hat in the ring,” he said in the clip. “Sure, Sean Evans is a great guy, but wouldn’t you rather be with a college student that forgot to shave this morning?”

The video quickly went viral, catching the “One of Them Days” star’s attention. When she saw the video, she didn’t ignore him — she stitched it with a hilarious response of her own that was equal parts kind and cheeky.

“How you doing young man? I heard all the nice things you said about me, and you’re so bold for doing so,” she began.

Then she highlighted the age gap using her signature wit.

“I was kinda gagged when I found out I was 11 years older than you,” she said. “That means when you were born, I was already winning spelling bees. That means, when you were learning how to talk, I was already jumping rope.”

Palmer made it clear she wasn’t offended by the flirtation, but also wasn’t ready to take things further.

“The truth is, I’m not ready to be a cougar, I’m not ready just yet,” she said with a laugh. “But if I was, you’d be the first one I was calling.”

The mother, who shares her son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson, 2, with ex Darius Jackson, closed the video by noting she had a son who happened to be calling out to her from the other room.

Smith took the letdown rather well. He later admitted to People magazine he was “freaking out” when he saw Palmer’s reply. Far from being discouraged, he said he was in disbelief that she even noticed him at all.

He said, “Ms. Palmer is a legend for responding.”