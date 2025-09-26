Berry Washington? Kerry Washington? How a funny ‘Wheel of Fortune’ moment turned into a Black history lesson

One Black woman’s appearance on “Wheel of Fortune” quickly became a game of “Black card revoked” when a clip resurfaced on social media. This week, Jemele Hill gave users a good laugh when she reposted a clip of Shaneese Townsend’s appearance on the game show in 2024, where the contestant missed what to many Black people was a very obvious answer. Staring at the board, she confidently guessed “Berry Washington” instead of, you guessed it, actress Kerry Washington.

The moment sparked a wave of reactions on social media. In addition to Hill, who sighed in “negro disapproval,” social media users flooded the journalist’s comment section.

“Now who the hell is Berry Washington 😭 … the only Berry ‘we’ know is Gordy,” one user wrote.

Another added: ”Slowly yanking her card from her grips now…”

After also receiving shocked and disappointed reactions from stars like Joy Reid, David Alan Grier, Questlove, and more, Townsend messaged Hill to share a surprising explanation for her viral moment, and arguably defend her Black card.

“Ms Hill. Thank you for posting my Wheel of Fortune episode. My people are eating me up in the comments,” the former Wheel of Fortune contestant wrote. “They have revoked my black card. Berry Washington was a black man lynched in the South for killing a white man that actually attacked two young girls many years ago. Much respect to Kerry Washington. I don’t watch much TV, but I read many books.”

Townsend’s response quickly silenced social media users who tried to revoke her Black card for not knowing a cultural fact like Kerry Washington. For many, her response felt like an Uno reverse and a draw for all in one (if you know, you know).

“Oh so she has a titanium black card and we just basic members. Got it,” actress Amber Riley commented under a follow-up post of her response.

Another user jokingly wrote: “Slowly handing the card I snatched back in embarrassment 🤦🏾‍♂️ ‘here ya go, I don’t know what came over me to run off with your card like that.’”

Townsend was indeed referring to 72-year-old Berry Washington, who was lynched on May 26, 1919, in Milan, Georgia, for protecting two young Black girls from being assaulted by John Dowdy and Lewis Evans, two white men. Reports say that Dowdy and Evans entered the Black neighborhood in Milan around 1 a.m. and attacked the girl’s home. Washington, who lived nearby, heard the commotion and stepped outside with his firearm. When Dowdy fired at Washington, the 72-year-old shot back, ultimately killing Dowdy. Despite it being an act of self-defense, Washington was taken into custody and ultimately hanged in the same place where he shot Dowdy.

The tragic story is just one of thousands of racist lynchings that scarred that era. And now, thanks to Townsend, Black people on social media will never forget the name Berry Washington (or Kerry Washington).