Jasmine Crockett claps back at Laura Loomer after racist attack: ‘No botox!’

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett clapped back at MAGA conservative podcaster Laura Loomer after the ally of President Donald Trump unleashed a racist and sexist attack on the Texas congresswoman earlier this week.

While attending an event during Congressional Black Caucus week in Washington, D.C., Crockett briefly addressed the personal online attacks. And in true Jasmine Crockett fashion, it came in the form of wit and shade.

“I know that some think that I am, you know, younger than I am…but just so ya’ll know, I am 12 years older than Laura Loomer,” said the 44-year-old congresswoman, according to a video of Crockett’s remarks posted on social media.

Loomer is 32.

The crowd immediately burst into laughter and applause as Crockett gazed into the audience. Seconds later, she added insult to injury, apparently referring to Loomer’s face: “And to be clear, there is no Botox.”

Speculation about Loomer’s plastic surgery has been a source of fodder among online publications and blogs.

Crockett’s remarks about Loomer appear to be her first public response after Loomer took to X to call Crockett a “ghetto Black b—h” and a “racist hood rat.” Loomer had responded to Crockett’s criticism of white Democrats who voted for a resolution honoring Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot on the campus of Utah Valley University.

Also Read:Trump insults Congresswomen Jasmine Crockett and Ilhan Omar during Oval Office remarks

“One of the things I do want to point out that’s not been laid out that honestly hurts my heart is when I saw the no votes, there were only two Caucasians,” Crockett said on CNN. “For the most part, the only people that voted no were people of color because the rhetoric that Charlie Kirk’s continuously put out there was rhetoric that specifically targeted people of color.”

As theGrio previously reported, Kirk had personally assailed Crockett, calling her a “circus act” of the Democratic Party part of a “sinister” plan to replace white Americans with people of color–otherwise known as the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory.

When asked by theGrio what the Congressional Black Caucus planned to do in response to Loomer’s racist attack on Crockett, Chairwoman and New York U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke said, “Stay tuned.”

“These folks have lost it, and it’s coming at our expense,” said Congresswoman Clarke, who condemned the Trump administration for making it “clear that it’s open season on Black people.” Loomer’s attack on Crockett, a Rhodes College and University of Houston Law School graduate, is part of a larger agenda to attack Black communities, said Clarke.

“Whether it’s…purging the nation of diversity, equity and inclusion, or whether it is just what has happened in terms of the implosion of the federal enterprise and the impact that it has had on Black families across the United States, these folks know exactly what they’re doing,” said Clarke.

Referring to Loomer, she added, “This is a concerted effort, and she’s just part of [it].”