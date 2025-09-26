SheaMoisture teams up with Aurora James’ Fifteen Percent Pledge to expand Dartmouth Fellowship

Just ahead of Women’s Business Month, SheaMoisture is proving once again that investing in Black women isn’t just a campaign slogan. It’s a commitment.

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of its Dartmouth Fellowship program, SheaMoisture has partnered with the Fifteen Percent Pledge, the nonprofit founded by Aurora James to expand access and opportunity for Black-owned businesses. Together, the two organizations will co-recruit 20 women entrepreneurs for the 2025 fellowship cohort, with applications open now through October 10, 2025.

The Dartmouth Fellowship, created in partnership with the Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth College, has already supported more than 100 Fellows over the past decade, offsetting over $400,000 in tuition and fees while helping participants achieve an average 6% increase in profit margins and 14.3% revenue growth. This year, SheaMoisture and the Fifteen Percent Pledge are taking things further by combining one of the world’s top business programs with real-world connections to scale women-led businesses, particularly those serving Black communities.

“We take immense pride in the achievements of the SheaMoisture Dartmouth Fellowship over the past decade, staying true to our brand DNA of supporting our community and empowering entrepreneurs,” said Obinna Keke, Chief Brand Officer at SheaMoisture. “In today’s challenging economic climate, supporting small businesses is more important than ever. With this context, for the 10th anniversary of the Dartmouth Fellowship, we have strengthened the impact of the program by partnering with industry trailblazer Aurora James and Fifteen Percent Pledge, to combine resources, expertise, and networks to expand our reach and support of entrepreneurs.”

Since its launch in 2020, the Fifteen Percent Pledge has become a leading force in creating economic equity. For James, this collaboration is both a first and a natural next step.

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with SheaMoisture for the tenth year of its Dartmouth Fellowship,” James said. “This partnership is a brand new format for us, and an exciting step forward in our mission to expand opportunities for emerging businesses. By aligning our efforts with SheaMoisture and Dartmouth, we can provide deserving founders with access to educational resources and a network of peers that will sustain their growth for years to come.”

The program will run from December 7 to 12, 2025, in Hanover, New Hampshire. Selected Fellows will participate in Dartmouth’s “Building a Successful Business” program, which covers topics ranging from financing and cash flow management to marketing strategy and performance analysis. After completion, Fellows will also gain access to Luminary, a global career and growth platform for women entrepreneurs.

This year’s cohort will include 10 entrepreneurs chosen through open applications and 10 handpicked by the Fifteen Percent Pledge. Women entrepreneurs across the U.S. and Canada are invited to apply for this milestone opportunity. Applications are open now through October 10, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.