DeVon Franklin explains how delivering a sermon on singleness led to the idea for ‘Ruth & Boaz’

The idea for Netflix’s new film “Ruth & Boaz” didn’t come from Hollywood or everyday life—it came from the pulpit.

DeVon Franklin, who is not only a film producer but also a minister and motivational speaker, told Variety he first got the idea after preaching a sermon on singleness and reflecting on the enduring power of the biblical couple’s story.

“I saw how the themes of love, loyalty, and faith still resonate today, and I wanted to find a way to make them relatable,” he told the outlet.

Franklin, who finalized a divorce from actress Meagan Good in 2022 and remarried earlier this year to celebrity fitness trainer Maria Castillo, has long spoken about how faith shapes both his personal and professional life.

He added, ​“As I was studying, [Ruth and Boaz’s story] helped me understand what it means to be single and committed to service and a purpose greater than yourself.”

“Love is the most powerful force in the universe,” he continued. “Love always wins. Stay open to love. When we’re open, love can go out and come in. If we have love, we have everything that we need.”

“Ruth & Boaz,” starring Serayah McNeill as Ruth, Tyler Lepley as Boaz, and Phylicia Rashad as Naomi, with a special appearance by Babyface, debuted on Netflix on September 26, 2025, in the platform’s top spot. By the end of its opening weekend, it had maintained the No. 1 spot, according to FlixPatrol, with Babyface himself celebrating the milestone online. The release also marks the first project in Franklin’s new partnership with Tyler Perry to create more faith-based content for Netflix, part of a strategy to bring spiritual stories to wider audiences.

In scripture, the tale unfolds in the Old Testament’s Book of Ruth, a short but enduring text. After losing her husband, Ruth refuses to abandon her mother-in-law, Naomi, declaring, “Where you go, I will go.” The two women travel to Bethlehem, where Ruth works the fields to provide for them. There she meets Boaz, a landowner moved by her loyalty and resilience. In a society where widows had little protection, Boaz offers Ruth safety and honor. Their relationship deepens until Ruth approaches him at the “threshing floor,” and Boaz responds by pledging to marry her and redeem her family line. Their union is remembered as one of scripture’s most powerful stories of devotion and providence, with Ruth and Boaz becoming ancestors of King David.

On screen, those themes are reframed for a modern audience. McNeill’s Ruth is an aspiring musician who relocates to Tennessee after tragedy, while Lepley’s Boaz is a man whose faith and steadiness shape the people around him. Rashad anchors the story as Naomi, and Babyface lends a musical presence.

For McNeill, the role was a natural fit. She said she had long known the biblical story and was drawn to the modern Ruth’s plight, especially as she navigates the music industry and falls in love.

“You never know where things are going to lead you,” she told Variety. “When you’re open enough to receive and let your guard down, you realize you have to stop fighting yourself. I have to stop fighting divinity. I have to give in. There’s something beautiful on the other side of that.”

Meanwhile, Lepley admitted that he wasn’t as familiar with Ruth and Boaz before he found himself connecting with the character through his own spiritual walk. In particular, his enduring commitment to faith.

​“All we have is God at the end of the day,” he said.